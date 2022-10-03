Koji Burger returns to Jollity via pop-up this month

The Koji Burger pop-up on Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to sold out will feature two types of burgers, a fried chicken sandwich, smashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower salad and chocolate brownies. Sodas and specialty cocktails by Mckibben Soda Co. will also be available. Customers will be able to dine-in or take their food to go.

“We’re hoping to expand the concept one day, but for now it’s just a pop-up,” Weiner said.

Other pop-ups coming to Jollity include Gem City Butchery on Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. The owners of Gem City Butchery are starting off with pop-up and catering events to introduce their idea to the community as they plan to open a full-service butcher shop, smokehouse and catering concept in the area.

Jollity is also hosting two guest chefs at two separate events in October, but both events are sold out.

Weiner told Dayton.com tickets went quicker than anticipated.

“Had we known they were going to sell out so fast, we would have made it a weekend-long event instead of just a one night, two seating event,” Weiner said.

He added they hope to provide guest chef dinners on a regular basis.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of an event called ‘Indie Chefs’ over the summer which reminded how important it is to get out and collaborate,” Weiner said. “We want to do tasting style menus with local and out of town chefs from all over.”

For more information about Koji Burger or Jollity, visit their Instagram pages (@kojiburger_dyt and @jollitydayton).