Koji Burger returns to Jollity via pop-up this month

Koji Burger, tested and developed during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s restaurant week, is returning to Jollity via pop-up this month.
Jollity, located at 127 E. Third Street, is a restaurant in the Fire Blocks District serving elevated midwestern fare and cocktails with global influence. Koji Burger is a special project of Chef Brendon Miller, co-owner of Jollity.
“We never wanted to put (a cheeseburger) on our dinner menu because we didn’t want to take away from things we focus so intently on every single day,” said Chef Zackary Weiner, co-owner of Jollity. “When we joined the restaurant association, we decided to put a burger on the menu to try to draw some of the crowd that may not normally dine with us.”
He explained everything is made in house including the buns.
“There’s so much work that goes into a cheeseburger that it is not feasible for us to do it every single day of the week,” Weiner said.
The Koji Burger pop-up on Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to sold out will feature two types of burgers, a fried chicken sandwich, smashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower salad and chocolate brownies. Sodas and specialty cocktails by Mckibben Soda Co. will also be available. Customers will be able to dine-in or take their food to go.
“We’re hoping to expand the concept one day, but for now it’s just a pop-up,” Weiner said.
Other pop-ups coming to Jollity include Gem City Butchery on Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. The owners of Gem City Butchery are starting off with pop-up and catering events to introduce their idea to the community as they plan to open a full-service butcher shop, smokehouse and catering concept in the area.
Jollity is also hosting two guest chefs at two separate events in October, but both events are sold out.
Weiner told Dayton.com tickets went quicker than anticipated.
“Had we known they were going to sell out so fast, we would have made it a weekend-long event instead of just a one night, two seating event,” Weiner said.
He added they hope to provide guest chef dinners on a regular basis.
“I was fortunate enough to be part of an event called ‘Indie Chefs’ over the summer which reminded how important it is to get out and collaborate,” Weiner said. “We want to do tasting style menus with local and out of town chefs from all over.”
For more information about Koji Burger or Jollity, visit their Instagram pages (@kojiburger_dyt and @jollitydayton).
