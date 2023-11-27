Koji Burger starts Saturday lunch service amid rising construction costs for brick-and-mortar

Jollity, located at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Block’s District, will now open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays for Koji Burger lunch service starting Dec. 2.

Koji Burger is the brainchild of chef Brendon Miller, who owns Jollity with chef Zackary Weiner. The concept was tested and developed during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s winter restaurant week in 2022 and has been a hit ever since.

The owners are planning to open a second restaurant to house Koji Burger in downtown Dayton, but due to construction costs it might take a little longer than anticipated.

“When we announced we were moving towards brick-and-mortar phase, I think it was before we realized the skyrocketing costs of everything,” Weiner said. “It’s going to take a little more time, but we are going to continue to do it inside Jollity right now.”

The owners are using the extra time to develop menu items, perfect the grind of the meat and streamline the koji burger process.

To make a koji burger, Weiner said it takes the same amount of work and craftmanship as it does to make a dish on Jollity’s dinner menu. He said the meat must age for three days before it can be cleaned and air dried for an additional day prior to grinding it.

Each month, the Koji Burger menu will change with the exception of The Classic Koji and Bar Nugs (Japanese style fried chicken). Customers can expect to see a special burger, two special salads and a new form of poutine each month.

After the start of the new year, the owners plan to open Jollity on Fridays and include Koji Burger lunch service.

Weiner is hopeful the Koji Burger brick-and-mortar location will be ready sometime next year. For more information about Koji Burger, visit the concept’s Instagram page.

In addition, Koji Burger is offering holiday catering. To inquire, email hello@kojiburgerdyt.com.