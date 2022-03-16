Last cabbage rolls of the season at this restaurant ensures a quick sell-out

Falb’s Restaurant is a Dayton institution.
The 100-year-old spot is an old-school lunch counter that will time warp you back to the future as soon as you set eyes on it.
It’s incredibly cheap food — some of the least expensive you can find in Dayton. But in this case, you get far more than what you pay for.
The restaurant is known for its cabbage rolls. From September through March, the rolls are available for purchase on the third Friday of the month with demand ensuring an early sell-out almost every time.
The last day for cabbage rolls until September is this Friday, March 18 beginning at 10 a.m.
Credit: Staff photo by Connie Post
Credit: Staff photo by Connie Post
According to the restaurant they always make over 300 rolls. Some weeks they sell out as early as noon and some weeks they sell out early afternoon. With this being the last cabbage rolls of the season we predict an early sell-out.
Call ahead to be sure they still have them if you are running late to be sure there will still be some left when you arrive.
Three weeks ago customers were clamoring for more.
Yvonne Wingard wrote on Falb’s Facebook page, “FANTASTIC! Our first time. LOVE them! I’m from Cleveland and I was missing this!”
Based on the buzz, if you love cabbage rolls this is one not to be missed.
Falb’s Restaurant is located at 201 Kiser St., Dayton. For more information, call 937-224-4496.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
About the Author