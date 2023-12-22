Last-minute holiday shopping? Here’s where to eat near Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

If you’re headed to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek for some last-minute holiday shopping, here are over 50 places you can go to get a bite to eat.

From fast-casual and sit-down restaurants to places for dessert, the surrounding area has a lot to offer.

Twin Peaks

Location: 2661 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

Details: www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com

Red Robin

Location: 2671 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

Details: www.redrobin.com

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Location: 2715 Fairfield Commons

Details: www.bjsrestaurants.com

Chuy’s

Location: 2717 Fairfield Commons

Details: www.chuys.com

Fusian

Location: 2733 Fairfield Commons

Details: www.fusian.com

Starbucks

Location: 2735 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.starbucks.com

MacKenzie River

Location: 2739 Fairfield Commons

Details: www.mackenzieriverpizza.com

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Location: 2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

Details: www.blackrockrestaurants.com

Panera

Location: 2751 Fairfield Commons

Details: www.panerabread.com

Raising Cane’s

Location: 2755 Fairfield Commons

Details: www.raisingcanes.com

Smoothie King

Location: 3510 Pentagon Blvd.

Details: www.smoothieking.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Location: 3510 Pentagon Blvd.

Details: www.jerseymikes.com

Wat-Da-Pho

Location: 3463 Pentagon Blvd.

Details: www.watdaphoexpress.com

Maharaja of Dayton

Location: 3464 Pentagon Blvd.

Details: www.maharajaofdaytontogo.com

Burger King

Location: 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd.

Details: www.bk.com

McAlister’s Deli

Location: 3310 Pentagon Blvd. Suite B

Details: www.mcalistersdeli.com

Red Lobster

Location: 2803 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.redlobster.com

Five Guy’s

Location: 3286 Pentagon Park Blvd.

Details: www.fiveguys.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: 3286 Pentagon Park Blvd. Suite D

Details: www.chipotle.com

Piada Italian Street Food

Location: 3286 Pentagon Park Blvd. Suite B

Details: www.mypiada.com

TGI Fridays

Location: 2799 Centre Dr.

Details: www.tgifridays.com

Giordano’s

Location: 2819 Centre Dr.

Details: www.giordanos.com

Which Wich

Location: 2820 Centre Dr. Suite 200

Details: www.whichwich.com

Steak ‘n Shake

Location: 2856 Centre Dr.

Details: www.steaknshake.com

McDonald’s

Location: 2853 Centre Dr.

Details: www.mcdonalds.com

Olive Garden

Location: 2865 Centre Dr.

Details: www.olivegarden.com

Skyline Chili

Location: 2805 Centre Dr.

Details: www.skylinechili.com

Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: 2776 Centre Dr.

Details: www.buffalowildwings.com

Rusty Taco

Location: 2760 Towne Dr.

Details: www.rustytaco.com

Chili’s

Location: 2762 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.chilis.com

Jeet India Restaurant

Location: 2750 North Fairfield Road

Details: www.jeetindiadayton.com

LongHorn Steakhouse

Location: 2710 Towne Dr.

Details: www.longhornsteakhouse.com

KFC

Location: 2480 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.kfc.com

Golden Corral

Location: 2490 Commons Blvd.

Details: www.goldencorral.com

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse

Location: 2476 Commons Blvd.

Details: www.osakasteakhouseoh.com

Jimmy John’s

Location: 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 4B

Details: www.jimmyjohns.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Location: 2453 Esquire Dr.

Details: www.anotherbrokenegg.com

La Colombiana Restaurante

Location: 2495 Commons Blvd.

Details: www.lacolombianarestaurante.com

King Garden

Location: 2495 Commons Blvd.

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers

Location: 2495 Commons Blvd.

Details: www.cbcbbarandgrill.com

Jet’s Pizza

Location: 2418 Esquire Dr.

Details: www.jetspizza.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: 2418 Esquire Dr. Suite 4

Details: www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Roosters

Location: 2430 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.roosterswings.com

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Location: 2420 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.eltorobarandgrill.com

Chick-fil-A

Location: 2360 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.chick-fil-a.com

City Barbeque

Location: 2330 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.citybbq.com

Graeter’s

Location: 2330 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.graeters.com

Milano’s

Location: 2260 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.milanossubs.com

Crumbl Cookies

Location: 2260 N. Fairfield Road Suite G

Details: crumblcookies.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

Location: 3227 Kemp Road

Details: www.freddys.com

Super Subby’s

Location: 2233 N. Fairfield Road

Details: www.subbys.com

