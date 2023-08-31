Late-night food truck sets up at bar in Oregon District

If you’re looking for a late-night food option in Dayton’s Oregon District, Brad’s on the Go! is offering a rotating menu of tacos, nachos, tater barrels, walking tacos and more outside of NextDoor.

Owner Brad Hamilton teamed up with his longtime friend, Austin Smith, who owns NextDoor, Ned Peppers and Hole In The Wall, to bring another new food option to those in the Oregon District on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We both want to support the Oregon District,” Hamilton said. “We want to do anything we can to make it a positive experience.”

Hamilton, a Kettering native who is a disabled U.S. Army veteran, found a career in the car industry after serving in the Army. In 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, he started rethinking his career path and the next thing he knew he was cooking a lot more and putting recipes together.

“Over those two years of trying to find a truck, I really honed some things in, perfected some recipes and found a new passion,” Hamilton said.

His first event was in June 2022 with friends and family and from there Hamilton said he started setting up across the Dayton area by asking his friends who own local businesses.

He recalled thinking his passion was putting people into new cars, but then realized what he really enjoyed was their reaction. When people try his food, he gets a similar reaction.

“It fills me with so much happiness,” Hamilton said. “I love what I do.”

Brad’s on the Go! offers a rotating menu of tacos or nachos with meats like brisket or bourbon chicken, loaded tater tots referred to as tater barrels and walking tacos with chili, onion, tomato, cheese and lettuce over two bags of Fritos. Hamilton is also known for his Thanksgiving croquettes that are covered in turkey gravy.

Hamilton is a one-person team serving the Oregon District form 8 p.m. to around 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. He also does other events. For more information about Brad’s on the Go!, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Brad’s on the Go! will not be in the Oregon District on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

Other late-night food options in the Oregon District includes CULTURE By Chef Dane and Blind Dogs.