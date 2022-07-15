Learn how to live healthier at family-friendly Small Farm and Food Fest

Explore Wright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning Sunday

Visitors enjoy the live animals at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Food trucks participating include Kona Ice of Troy, Thai 1 On, Cumberland Kettle Corn, G’s Cue BBQ and El Buen Taco. Live music will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Carriage Hill MetroParks’ visitors center.

Other activities such as historical demos and workshops will be held throughout the event where canned goods, heirloom vegetables and butter-making displays can be viewed.

A glimpse of the outdoor vendors held at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Local speakers will cover topics that include cooking, gardening, and food prep, homesteading and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carriage Hill MetroParks is located at 7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights. For more information on Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm and Food Fest, visit metroparks.org/farmfest.