dayton logo
X

Learn how to live healthier at family-friendly Small Farm and Food Fest

A family enjoying a live food demonstration at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Combined ShapeCaption
A family enjoying a live food demonstration at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Lessons in living a healthier lifestyle wrapped in family-friendly fun can be found at the Small Farm and Food Fest hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks on Saturday, August 6.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this event spotlights the importance of nutrition and sustainable habits while offering historical games, tractor-pulled wagon rides, food, live music, live animals, and more.

“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of people go back to basics, whether it was baking bread from scratch or planting victory gardens,” said Rick Musselman, MetroParks education coordinator, in a release. “All of these skills can help people live healthier, more sustainable lifestyles and we aim to spark and fuel those interests during Small Farm & Food Fest.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants enjoying a live historic demonstration at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Participants enjoying a live historic demonstration at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants enjoying a live historic demonstration at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Credit: Shon Houston

The Small Farm and Food Fest will have a variety of learning opportunities that will involve combinations of modern-day and historical farming, gardening, food preparation, cooking, homesteading and home sustainability information. There will also be hands-on activities, speakers and a pop-up farmers market with more than 15 vendors.

ExploreWright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning Sunday

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors enjoy the live animals at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Visitors enjoy the live animals at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors enjoy the live animals at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Credit: Shon Houston

Food trucks participating include Kona Ice of Troy, Thai 1 On, Cumberland Kettle Corn, G’s Cue BBQ and El Buen Taco. Live music will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Carriage Hill MetroParks’ visitors center.

Other activities such as historical demos and workshops will be held throughout the event where canned goods, heirloom vegetables and butter-making displays can be viewed.

Combined ShapeCaption
A glimpse of the outdoor vendors held at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

A glimpse of the outdoor vendors held at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Combined ShapeCaption
A glimpse of the outdoor vendors held at Small Farm and Food Fest.

Credit: Shon Houston

Credit: Shon Houston

Local speakers will cover topics that include cooking, gardening, and food prep, homesteading and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carriage Hill MetroParks is located at 7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights. For more information on Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm and Food Fest, visit metroparks.org/farmfest.

In Other News
1
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with $1.52 cones at Graeters
2
Wright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning...
3
Yellow Springs chef now co-owner of popular farm-to-table restaurant
4
GET ACTIVE: Tone It Thursdays emphasize toning, flexibility, strength...
5
Alter grad’s TV series, ‘Blood & Treasure’ finds new home on Paramount+

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top