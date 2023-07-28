Lemonade Day: Where to find a stand Saturday in Dayton region

Saturday, July 29 is Lemonade Day in the Miami Valley and it’s the perfect way to beat the heat!
“Lemonade Day is an experiential, educational program for elementary and middle school age children that introduces them to entrepreneurship and provides them with the opportunity to run a real business and make their own money,” a press release from River Valley Credit Union, the presenting organization, said.
The national average profit per stand last year was $224, however it’s common to make between $300 and $500 and sometimes well over $1,000.
Here is a list of stands that are registered in the Dayton region:
- Lofino Park in Beavercreek
- 3913 Winthrop Drive in Beavercreek
- 2047 Parkhill Drive in Dayton
- 3974 Salem Ave. in Dayton
- 1344 Ridgeview Ave. in Dayton
- 9697 Crooked Creek Drive in Dayton
- 1105 W. Third St. in Dayton
- 6733 N. Springboro Pike in Dayton
- Southern Hills Park in Kettering
- 1545 Sacramento Drive in Kettering
- 3150 Atherton Road in Kettering
- 2033 Willowgrove Ave. in Kettering
- 4200 S. Co. Road 25A in Tipp City
Those who have registered received free educational materials with lessons on setting goals, budgeting, finding investors, marketing and creating a business plan for their stand.
Saturday July, 29 has been declared the official Lemonade Day in the cities of Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Middletown and Springboro.
For more information, visit www.lemonadeday.org/miami-valley.
