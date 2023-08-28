Linh’s Bistro to open second location on Wilmington Pike

Linh’s Bistro, a Riverside restaurant popular for Asian fare, has announced a second location will open in Sugarcreek Twp.

“It’s the time to inform our valued customer(s) that our second location at 6008 Wilmington Pike will be coming soon,” stated a Friday post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The new location will open in the former spot of Gyro Delight in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South. Gyro Delight closed its doors in May 2022 after six years on Wilmington Pike.

Linh’s Bistro, a family-owned restaurant serving an extensive menu of Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, first opened in 2007 as Linh’s Restaurant. In 2013, the restaurant moved to its current location in the Page Manor Shopping Center and became Linh’s Bistro. Owners Hoa and Phan Nguyen notably fled Vietnam with their young daughters in 1983.

For more information about Linh’s Bistro, located at 5532 Airway Road, visit www.linhsbistro.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.