Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours

A longtime coffee shop on Wayne Avenue is bringing back live music after hours beginning Friday, Feb. 3.
Ghostlight Coffee’s Historic South Park location at 1201 Wayne Ave. will close for regular service at 4 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m. with the After Hours show, featuring a Dayton singer/songwriter, starting at 7 p.m.
“When it first opened at its Historic Wayne Avenue location, Ghostlight Coffee was known for staying open late, rearranging the seats, and creating a local music scene of its own,” noted a press release. “Now, over 10 years later, the team at Ghostlight is bringing live music back to their Wayne Avenue shop as a part of their continue efforts to support local artists and build community.”
The first singer/songwriter featured will be EMI, who plans to perform a collection of favorites from artists that have been influences over the years with a few originals.
“I travel to the introspective landscape of my anxiety and depression and mix it up with an upbeat indie-pop vibe,” EMI said.
EMI is inspired by artists like Half Alive, Death Cab for Cutie, Cage the Elephant and Tessa Violet, according to the release.
A variety of zero-proof drinks and cocktails will be available via The Bottleshop by Ghostlight as well as a limited coffee menu.
The show is expected to last until 9 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit the event’s Facebook page.
About the Author