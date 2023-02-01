Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours

“I travel to the introspective landscape of my anxiety and depression and mix it up with an upbeat indie-pop vibe,” EMI said.

EMI is inspired by artists like Half Alive, Death Cab for Cutie, Cage the Elephant and Tessa Violet, according to the release.

A variety of zero-proof drinks and cocktails will be available via The Bottleshop by Ghostlight as well as a limited coffee menu.

The show is expected to last until 9 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit the event’s Facebook page.