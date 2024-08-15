New coffee shop in Centerville is donation-based and owned by a local broker

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“This is such a cute little spot for it,” Gentry said. “I like doing nice things for people and I thought it would be fun.”

House Blend Café offers a variety of hot and cold coffee beverages such as Americanos, cappuccinos, frappes, lattes, espresso and cold brew. They also have Turkish coffee, Dalgona coffee and several teas.

Customers will have the option to customize their beverage by choosing what type of milk and sweetener they would like, as well as adding a variety of syrups, drizzles and toppings. The cafe will also offer banana brulee, toasted marshmallow or house made whipped cream to go on top.

House creations include a Mocha Latte, Nutella Mocha Latte, Iced Brown Sugar Espresso and Salted Cream Cold Brew. Customers can also create their own affogato that’s made with a scoop of house made vanilla ice cream.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Gentry has hired a barista with two years of experience to help her, and her partners at Luxe Omni have volunteered as “caffeine consultants” to bring guests their drinks. House Blend Café uses Lavazza coffee beans from Italy.

The café will also have a rotating selection of treats such as bagels, cinnamon roll pancakes and banana donut holes.

Gentry is a foodie and coffee lover at heart who enjoys good experiences and hosting others.

“I’m in the position of being able to do something that makes me happy and hopefully will make others happy,” Gentry said. “That’s a huge win.”

The menu does not include prices, but customers are welcome to donate what they can. 100 percent of net proceeds will go towards charity.

Gentry said she is planning to start by doing a coat drive where customers can bring in new coats or she will use the donations to buy coats for those in need. She also plans to offer those that donated the option to get involved and help deliver the coats if the want to.

“We’re only on the earth for a short time and I think what we do with our time, what we do with our life, is important and matters,” Gentry said.

MORE DETAILS

House Blend Café will open 6 to 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. All orders must be placed online, but customers can choose to stay and enjoy their coffee or take it to-go. For more information, visit houseblend.cafe or the coffee shop’s Facebook page (@houseblenddayton).