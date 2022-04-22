dayton logo
Local businesses team up to offer pizza, ice cream to downtown Dayton

The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD's Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis, along with a weekly special item.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD‘s Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis, along with a weekly special item.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Two Miami Valley businesses are teaming up to offer the perfect dinner and dessert combination.

The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD‘s Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis along with a weekly special item.

The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD‘s Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis, along with a weekly special item.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD‘s Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis, along with a weekly special item.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD‘s Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis, along with a weekly special item.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“We’re both small businesses that grew our brands through innovation during the pandemic,” Brian Johnson, co-owner of The Pizza Bandit said, in a release. “To have the opportunity to partner up with a locally produced ice cream business that shares our values of quality products and customer service was easy to say yes to. I mean, it’s pizza and ice cream!”

ExploreTwo new festivals coming to Austin Landing

JD’s Ice Cream is a handcrafted ice cream brand based out of Fairborn. According to a Facebook post on the business’s page, they are also planning to share a space with Casey’s Drive Thru 2.0, located at 124 N. 1st Street. In the meantime, JD’s Ice Cream is also doing periodic flavor-releases on its Facebook page.

The Pizza Bandit will offer the following JD’s Ice Cream flavors:

"But Better" - Vanilla ice cream with chunks of fudgey brownies, double chocolate-chip cookie-dough and a thick peanut butter ripple

"But Better" features vanilla ice cream with chunks of fudgey brownies, double chocolate-chip cookie-dough and a thick peanut butter ripple.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“But Better” features vanilla ice cream with chunks of fudgey brownies, double chocolate-chip cookie-dough and a thick peanut butter ripple.

Credit: Submitted Photo

“But Better” features vanilla ice cream with chunks of fudgey brownies, double chocolate-chip cookie-dough and a thick peanut butter ripple.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

"Banana Pudding" - Real banana ice cream with pools of whipped cream and house-made vanilla wafers

"Banana Pudding" features real banana ice cream with pools of whipped cream and house-made vanilla wafers.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“Banana Pudding” features real banana ice cream with pools of whipped cream and house-made vanilla wafers.

Credit: Submitted Photo

“Banana Pudding” features real banana ice cream with pools of whipped cream and house-made vanilla wafers.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“We’re both known for unique flavor profiles and items,” Johnson said. “We’re really looking forward to what types of seasonal and topical offerings JD’s Ice Cream comes up with for us this spring, summer, and beyond!”

ExploreThe Pizza Bandit announces plans to break ground on new kitchen

The Pizza Bandit is located at 700 E. 4th Street in Dayton on The Yellow Cab Tavern property. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit The Pizza Bandit Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

