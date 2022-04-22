Local businesses team up to offer pizza, ice cream to downtown Dayton

“We’re both small businesses that grew our brands through innovation during the pandemic,” Brian Johnson, co-owner of The Pizza Bandit said, in a release. “To have the opportunity to partner up with a locally produced ice cream business that shares our values of quality products and customer service was easy to say yes to. I mean, it’s pizza and ice cream!”

JD’s Ice Cream is a handcrafted ice cream brand based out of Fairborn. According to a Facebook post on the business’s page, they are also planning to share a space with Casey’s Drive Thru 2.0, located at 124 N. 1st Street. In the meantime, JD’s Ice Cream is also doing periodic flavor-releases on its Facebook page.