WATCH: Voting in final hours for local grad’s pop duo Ni/Co in ‘American Song Contest’

1 hour ago

Voting is in the final hours for a Kettering Fairmont graduate’s pop duo competing on NBC’s “American Song Contest.”

Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart, his partner in life and music, are competing as Ni/Co — derived from the first two letters of his first name and the last two letters of hers. They performed an original song “The Difference” Monday night.

Voting is open through 7 a.m. Wednesday at nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok.

Ni/Co started to gain popularity in 2019 with YouTube videos featuring original songs and unique renditions to popular cover songs and have accumulated more than 40 million views.

Jones is the son of Mary Irby-Jones, a former editor with the Dayton Daily News and current Midwest regional editor for USA Today’s regional newspaper network, overseeing Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

