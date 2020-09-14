Local high school theater awards to return next season

The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards will be on hiatus this season due to COVID-19 challenges across many local school districts. However, organizers are eager to engage the students with a variety of experiences including master classes, professional development for directors, and other activities.
In particular, the MVHSTA May Celebration, based on this past May’s social media celebration that occurred instead of a live-and-in-person awards show, will go forward. All 24 participating schools will have the opportunity to feature any work done during this school year in the 2021 MVHSTA May Celebration.
“The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards is an important program for many area high school theater programs and their students,” said Gary Minyard, Dayton Live’s Vice President – Education & Engagement. “Even though we won’t be officially adjudicating productions this coming year, I am committed to making sure we are providing opportunities such as master classes, workshops and professional development for our participating schools and their students.”
Additionally, while the Broadway League has made the decision to hold the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (widely known as the Jimmy Awards) virtually this year, Dayton Live’s MVHSTA program has been given permission to go on hiatus for the year and will be able to join the NHSMTA again in fall 2021. The NHSMTA notably impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theater competitions sponsored by over 40 professional theaters throughout the U.S. including Dayton Live. Best Actor and Best Actress honors are awarded annually to two grand prize winners selected from a group of student performers representing the participating professional theaters. The Jimmy Awards are named in honor of legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander.
“The decision to go on hiatus from the Jimmy Awards was also difficult, but rest assured that our membership and commitment to these amazing awards will continue into the 2021-2022 season as our schools – and Broadway – get back to producing shows,” Minyard added.