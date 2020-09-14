Local high school theater awards to return next season

In particular, the MVHSTA May Celebration, based on this past May’s social media celebration that occurred instead of a live-and-in-person awards show, will go forward. All 24 participating schools will have the opportunity to feature any work done during this school year in the 2021 MVHSTA May Celebration.

“The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards is an important program for many area high school theater programs and their students,” said Gary Minyard, Dayton Live’s Vice President – Education & Engagement. “Even though we won’t be officially adjudicating productions this coming year, I am committed to making sure we are providing opportunities such as master classes, workshops and professional development for our participating schools and their students.”