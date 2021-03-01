Local restaurants square off against each other in sweet-16-style bracket

The cooperatively owned food-delivery option launched in November 2020 with seven restaurants, and it has already more than doubled the number of member restaurants since its inception. It is designed to help its member-owner restaurants and delivery drivers financially survive the coronavirus pandemic while providing a safe dine-at-home option for Dayton-area residents. Third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and GrubHub charge restaurants up to 30 percent for delivering meals, the founders of 937 Delivers say.

One of the most intriguing — perhaps even Machiavellian — matchups in the first round of the 937 Delivers tournament pits family members against one another. Blind Bob’s, the Oregon District restaurant and bar founded by Bob and Lisa Mendenhall and managed by their son Nate, is pitted against Lily’s Dayton, a restaurant across the street founded by Emily Mendenhall, Nate’s sister.

The 937 promotion is co-sponsored by David Roth Veterans Home Team, a local realty company, and Fidelity Lawyers Title Agency, a Dayton-based title company.

To monitor the results of the matchups, go to www.facebook.com/937delivers.