Locally-based Rapid Fired Pizza purchased by out-of-state company

The first Rapid Fired Pizza opened in September 2015 on Ohio 725 east of the Dayton Mall. Rapid Fired was the first fast-casual, quick-serve pizza concept to open in the Dayton area.

Today, there are 33 Rapid Fired restaurants in six states.

“This acquisition was based on Rapid Fired Pizza’s brand strength and proven market concept,” Hurst said. “We quickly recognized that the fast-casual pizza space has short and long-term growth potential as evidenced by market entries and overall segment growth.”

Led by Kern and Hurst, Pie Guys Restaurants LLC is based in South Carolina.

“Rapid Fired Pizza’s new owners are poised to enhance and optimize the brand proposition to participate in the overall sector growth by increasing relevancy and market share,” stated the release. “They believe that the quality of the brand’s offerings and strong consumer relationships have resulted in a loyal following and differentiates the franchise from the competition.”

In addition, the brand’s new owners are aiming to “grow the non-traditional market” by adding a Rapid Fired presence in grocery stores, stadiums and student centers.