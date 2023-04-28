Longtime Kettering bakery expands with food truck

Big Sky Bread Company’s success dates back 28 years ago when the Gallensteins first opened the bakery’s doors at 3070 Far Hills Ave.

“What we did in February of 1996 is still the same thing today and then we’ve added products along the way,” Gallenstein said.

A typical day at the bakery starts with pretzels made at 4 a.m. followed by sweets at 6 a.m. and bread the remainder of the morning. The oven is turned off by 11:30 a.m. or noon, just as the lunch rush is in full swing. Gallenstein said the activity slows down around 1:30 p.m. and items are packaged for the next day.

“Part of our success is we are the definition of a mom and pop,” Gallenstein said. “We’re here all the time.”

Gallenstein said their lunches, which includes soups, sandwiches or quiches, are very popular and typically leads to the purchase of pretzels, sweets and more to go.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Big Sky Bread Company also has several wholesale accounts with local businesses like Central Perc in Oakwood, The Breakfast Club in Lebanon, The Brunch Club in Dayton, Fresco at Kettering Health, Barry Bagels in Kettering, The Dayton Beer Company in Dayton, Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering and Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville.

Looking back over the last 28 years, the Gallensteins are grateful for the community support.

“This is like our second family,” Gallenstein said.

Big Sky Bread Company is hiring for various positions. For more information about Big Sky Bread Company, visit the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram pages. For more information about the Sweet & Salty Food Truck, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Inquires for events can be emailed to bigskysweetandsalty@yahoo.com.

The bakery is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.