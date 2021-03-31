Looking for work? McDonald’s searching for 5,000 new employees across Ohio

As local and national restaurants everywhere work towards opening to bigger capacity following a year of COVID-19 restrictions, many are looking to hire new employees.
In fact, McDonald’s is planning to hire 5,000 new Ohio employees in the month of April alone — 580 of those jobs particularly available in the Dayton area.
To apply, job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers.
“As small business owners and dedicated members of our communities, we are proud to provide a wide range of jobs with great potential for growth,” said Eric Godlove, McDonald’s owner & operator in Dayton.
In total, across Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania, there are currently 10,000 jobs available. In the Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo and Lima regions, there are 3,016 jobs available.
“McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants offer customer service and leadership training with the flexibility many require in this ever changing environment,” Godlove said. “And we make it fun along the way! Our team-oriented culture is what keeps our employees motivated and extends the longevity of their time with us.”
“Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment,” stated a McDonald’s press release.