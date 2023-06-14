Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon to open second location in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

“Bars weren’t the same as they used to be,” DeLov previously said. “We wanted a place that we enjoyed going to.”

They had been looking for a second location for about a year and are excited to have a spot in their former stomping grounds.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. Former owner Patrick Reed was ready to move on after 13 years in the restaurant industry. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal.

The tavern dates back to 1938 when it was called Angi’s. Reed previously said back then the locals were unable to pronounce the name of the restaurant, so they simply called it Angie’s. The Angi family primarily served Hungarian-style food and had a reputation of having the best cabbage rolls in town.

For more information, visit the saloon’s Facebook page.