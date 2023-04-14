X

Lunafest champions women filmmakers at The Neon

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
2 hours ago

A celebration of women filmmakers is coming to the screens of The Neon in downtown Dayton Sunday, April 16 with the return of Lunafest.

The annual film festival highlights the work of women in the industry and also raises awareness for women’s issues. This year’s local run in Dayton is sponsored by the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, a feminist organization with a mission to challenge sexism, racism, classism, ageism, homophobia and poverty, among other issues.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Step into your favorite Disney animated movies in Columbus

“Lunafest believes that sharing diverse perspectives can spark conversation, connection, and change,” organizers said. “In a span of 90 minutes, these films tackle universal themes of friendship, bravery and community — while also breaking down barriers and celebrating the importance of finding joy.”

Tickets for the film festival are $10 and can be purchased online by visiting https://7270.formovietickets.com/. All proceeds benefit Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that supports filmmaking by women that produce social change, and the reproductive rights coalition, Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom.

Over 175 women filmmakers have been spotlighted across 2,900 screenings since the festivals inception in 2001. Lunafest has also raised over $7 million for the benefiting local and national nonprofit organizations in the past 22 years.

Attendees of the film festival will have the opportunity to sign a petition before and after the screening to put reproductive freedom on Ohio’s general election ballot in November. The Dayton Reproductive Alliance and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom have been working together to collect signatures for the ballot initiative.

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

HOW TO GO

What: Lunafest

When: Sunday, April 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Visit https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/in-person-dayton-womens-rights-alliance-041623.

In Other News
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ featuring Amy Schneider debuts next month
2
Speakeasy Miso holds soft opening in Troy
3
Market, music and murals at Front Street Art Jam in downtown Dayton
4
Dayton event featuring mimosas, brunch bites to benefit Blue Star...
5
Reflections of Frisch’s Big Boy in Moraine: ‘It will be deeply missed’

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top