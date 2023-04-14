Lunafest champions women filmmakers at The Neon

Over 175 women filmmakers have been spotlighted across 2,900 screenings since the festivals inception in 2001. Lunafest has also raised over $7 million for the benefiting local and national nonprofit organizations in the past 22 years.

Attendees of the film festival will have the opportunity to sign a petition before and after the screening to put reproductive freedom on Ohio’s general election ballot in November. The Dayton Reproductive Alliance and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom have been working together to collect signatures for the ballot initiative.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

HOW TO GO

What: Lunafest

When: Sunday, April 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Visit https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/in-person-dayton-womens-rights-alliance-041623.