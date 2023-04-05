BreakingNews
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band coming to Rose this summer
Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Grammy Award-winning country singer and composer Lyle Lovett is headed to the Rose Music Center at The Heights Wednesday, July 26.

The coast-to-coast Lyle Lovett and His Large Band tour will feature Lovett’s hits alongside songs from his 2022 album “12th of June.” With 14 albums and four Grammys, Lovett has the “ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers,” according to tour organizers.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $33.50-$78.50.

For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.

