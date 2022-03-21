Lyle Lovett to perform at Schuster Center

The Texas-based singer/composer/actor known for his gift of storytelling has a career spanning 14 albums. He diversely fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into his music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. His numerous accolades include four Grammys and the Americana Music Association’s Inaugural Trailblazer Award.