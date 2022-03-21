Lyle Lovett to perform at Schuster Center

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will perform at the Schuster Center Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The Texas-based singer/composer/actor known for his gift of storytelling has a career spanning 14 albums. He diversely fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into his music.
Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. His numerous accolades include four Grammys and the Americana Music Association’s Inaugural Trailblazer Award.
Tickets are priced at $59-$119. For tickets or more information, contact Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org/lyle-lovett.
