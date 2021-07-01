Major craving: Vandalia man returns to face world’s hot dog-eating titans

Derek Jacobs of Vandalia, currently ranked No. 13 in the world by Major League Eating, will compete in the 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog- Eating Contest.

Taking place at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, the contest is scheduled for this Sunday, July 4 starting at 11 a.m. The 2020 contest was held in a private location at a media-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.