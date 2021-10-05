dayton logo
Make a Difference: 200 volunteers needed to help beautify Dayton’s MetroParks

Five Rivers MetroParks hopes to have approximately 200 volunteers attend the event that helps beautify the area’s parks and helps to prepare them for the winter season.
Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

By Sarah Franks
58 minutes ago

Do the region’s MetroParks hold a special place in your Daytonian heart? Five Rivers’ annual Make a Difference Day is the perfect way to show the Miami Valley’s green spaces the love.

Spots are available for all ages, across the Miami Valley, to help at one of 15 sites during Five Rivers MetroParks’ annual fall service day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

A limited number of spots are available to participate and registration is open now through Friday, Oct. 22 at metroparks.org/make-a-difference. Five Rivers hopes to have approximately 200 volunteers attend the event that helps beautify the area’s parks and prepare them for the winter season.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Nominate HERE for your favorites!

“Our dedicated volunteers are critical to helping us protect and maintain more than 16,000 acres of the region’s natural heritage,” said Jenny Hymans, Five Rivers MetroParks human resources and volunteer manager. “This is the first annual day of service MetroParks has been able to host in-person since the pandemic began. We’re incredibly happy to reengage volunteers in a way that encourages people to safely come together and give back to nature.”

Credit: Jessica Hansbauer; Jan Underwood

This is the second of Five Rivers’ two largest, annual days of volunteer opportunities. Adopt-A-Park day is particularly celebrated in April each year, though the parks system needs volunteers year-round for a variety of tasks.

Anyone interested in learning about other projects like Make a Difference Day can visit metroparks.org/volunteer.

“Events such as Make-A-Difference-Day connect us to large numbers of volunteers in one day that allow us to plan and complete large-scale projects that would otherwise not be possible,” said Chris Pion, MetroParks Director of Parks and Conservation. “We are so thankful for the dedicated support that we receive from these wonderful volunteers.”

Explore6 new Dayton-area restaurants opened in September, with more coming soon – including a revamped version of an Oregon District favorite

National Make a Difference Day has been taking place across the country for more than 20 years and Five Rivers MetroParks has supported the annual event for several years, according to a release.

Examples of past projects, according to Five Rivers MetroParks’ website, include:

Five Rivers MetroParks said participants are required to wear face coverings when indoors in its facilities. When outdoors, anywhere six feet of social distance cannot be maintained, Five Rivers encouraged participants to wear face coverings.

