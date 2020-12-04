Make a difference: Volunteers, items needed for Homefull’s new mobile grocery

Explore Homefull introduces new mobile food grocery to Dayton area residents

The Mobile Grocery accepts most all forms of payment, including SNAP/EBT and offers different incentives for free produce for those using their SNAP/EBT cards and seniors who meet income guidelines and are 60 and over.

The grocery relies on volunteers to assist with its operations, and also needs other donated items for the housing programs it operates for individuals and families with children who were formerly homeless. Many of these items are essential, especially during COVID-19, in order to keep their clients, staff and volunteers as safe as possible.

Here’s what they need

Gift cards: Walmart, Meijer, Kroger, Target

Cleaning supplies: All-purpose cleaners, toilet and shower cleaners, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags

Laundry supplies: Detergent, dryer sheets and fabric softener

Personal hygiene items: Men’s and women’s deodorant, soap/body wash, shampoo/conditioner

School supplies

In order to limit personal contact, donation drop-offs can be scheduled by emailing info@homefull.org or by calling (937) 293-1945 ext. 535. Items can also be purchased online and directly shipped to Homefull, 829 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH 45417.

For those interested in volunteering with the Mobile Grocery store, please email info@homefull.org or call (937) 293-1945 ext. 535.

For more information: www.homefull.org and like Homefull and the Mobile Grocery on Facebook and Twitter.

