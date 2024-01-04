MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Warm clothing needed for local students

In partnership with local businesses, individual donors, and community volunteers, Crayons to Classrooms regularly seeks to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of needy students. The organization serves over 3,500 teachers at 135 schools where 60 percent or more of their students participate in the National School Lunch Program.

Since opening in 2009, C2C has distributed over $31 million school supplies. When teachers shop at C2C, they currently take an average of $816 worth of school supplies back to their classroom per shopping trip. When you give financially to C2C, $1 turns into $3 worth of school supplies, tripling the impact of your donation.

At these under-funded schools, says Hargrove, many students show up to school without a backpack or even a pencil. These students cannot participate in classroom activities if they don’t have the tools needed to complete their projects or daily assignments.

Other projects

Hargrove reports the Teacher Resource Center has hosted several giveaways this fall. Last month, C2C organized an “Ugly Chair Contest” on social media and delivered four brand new desk chairs to the four teachers who were voted to have the ugliest chairs. C2C partnered with a local office furniture company, Elements IV Interiors, to provide the upgraded chairs. On GivingTuesday, C2C hosted its second annual Book Give Back event where they distributed 13,392 books to 149 Miami Valley teachers. The books that were taken by the teachers were worth a total of over $53,500.

Here’s what they can use:

Hats

Mittens

Gloves

Scarves

Backpacks

Colored pencils

Crayons

Facial tissue

Folders

Glue/glue sticks

Markers

70 ct. Spiral notebooks

Index cards

Filler paper

Pencils

Children’s scissors

Construction paper

You can drop off donations at the Crayons to Classrooms Teacher Resource Center located on 1750 Woodman Drive between 8-4 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and 8-3 p.m. on Fridays. The Center is located on the left side of the Goodwill Outlet store.

If you have questions, contact Dave Hargrove at d.hargrove@crayonstoclassrooms.org or (937) 528-6424.

Other ways to help:

Due to the growth of eligible schools and teacher lists, Crayons to Classrooms also needs financial support.

To make a donation, visit C2C’s website www.crayonstoclassrooms.org.

