Mamma DiSalvo’s extends indoor dining closure, carryout remains open

Mamma DiSalvo’s at 1375 E. Stroop Rd. in Kettering was scheduled to reopen Jan. 12 after some planned time off from Jan. 1 through 11. However, due to several employees having COVID, the restaurant announced it would be unable to reopen the dining room.

The full menu is available for curbside and carryout this week, today, Jan. 13, through Sun., Jan. 16 starting at 4 p.m. each day.