MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 14 food-inspired events coming to the Dayton area

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Dayton Pizza Fest will feature a variety of vendors serving pizza, pizza themed dishes and more from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following food trucks are expected to be in attendance: The Pizza Bandit, KungFu BBQ, Blind Dogs, Wheel Fresh Pizza, Freda’s Food Truck, Ma Duke’s Street Food, Cruisin’ Cuisine, Slide Thru, Cray Cray Cajun, Tommy’s Smokehouse, Freakin’ Rican, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, The Forking Pierogi and Spin City Cotton Candy.

Explore Dayton Pizza Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern this month

🥗 April 14: Vegetarian Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: The first of its kind, Vegetarian Fest is coming next month to The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More details coming soon.

🌮 May 5: Taco Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Kick off your Cinco De Mayo celebrations at The Yellow Cab Tavern during Taco Fest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More details coming soon.

🌭 June 16: Hot Dog Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Celebrate a ballpark favorite at The Yellow Cab Tavern during Hot Dog Fest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More details coming soon.

🥒 June 24: Pickle Fest — Just Dill With It

Where: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road in Miamisburg

Details: The second annual event will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a special VIP night the day before. Admission is $5 per person. Prices will increase on June 18. This event is expected to sell out.

The following food vendors are expected to be in attendance: El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin BBQ, CBCB Grill, Little Tiki Weeneies, Kona Ice, Arctic Fox, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Batter-up Waffle, Aime’s Pickles and several others.

Guests can expect live music and a variety of pickle inspired food including pickles on a stick, cotton candy wrapped pickles, pickle waffles, pickle egg rolls and much more.

Explore Other events to be hosted by The Miami Valley Restaurant Association in 2023

🍗 July 8: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering

Details: It’s chicken wings, chicken wings and more chicken wings at this popular event from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The following food vendors are expected to be in attendance: Amber Rose, Archer’s, El Meson, Nick’s, Romer’s, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin inferno BBQ and Catering, Ja’s & Sweet-umm’s, Pies and Pints and several others.

💛 July 14: Mac n’ Cheese Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Celebrate National Mac n’ Cheese Day with the second annual Mac n’ Cheese Fest at The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Last year there were several food trucks and restaurant vendors serving various versions and styles of Mac n’ Cheese and Mac n’ Cheese inspired dishes. Some vendors also had gluten free and vegan options.

🍍 July 15: Pineapple Fest

Where: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road in Miamisburg

Details: A brand new event by The Miami Valley Restaurant Association, Pineapple Fest will be one of its kind in the state. More details coming soon.

🌮 Aug. 4: Birria Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: A foodie event focusing on Birria tacos and Birria inspired dishes is coming to The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The idea of having Birria Fest stemmed from a post on The Pizza Bandit’s Facebook page. Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Tavern marketing and development manager and co-owner of The Pizza Bandit said The Pizza Bandit posted the question, “Who has the best Birria Tacos around?” and within an hour the post had over 100 comments.

Last year was the first Birria Fest. Birria is a Mexican dish that originated as a meat stew. In recent years, Birria tacos have become popular.

🥓 Aug. 19: Bacon Fest

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering

Details: This popular event will feature live music throughout the event from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a full slate of food vendors slinging everyone’s favorite cut of pork. More details coming soon.

Explore Dayton business owners come out on top in chicken wing competition

🌮 Aug. 26: Taco and Nacho Fest

Where: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road in Miamisburg

Details: This is Nacho typical food festival with over 25 food and retail vendors including: What the Taco, El Meson, Mickey’s Salas, Condado Tacos, Rolling Indulgence, Kung Fu BBQ , Smokin Inferno BBQ and Ja’s and Sweet-umm’s. More details coming soon.

🍤 Sept. 15: Seafood Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Seafood fest is another new event coming to The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More details coming soon.

🍜 Oct. 6: Noodle Fest

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Celebrate National Noodle Day at The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Noodle Fest. More details coming soon.

🎃 Oct. 14: Pumpkin Fest

Where: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road in Miamisburg

Details: It’s all things pumpkin in this new event by The Miami Valley Restaurant Association. More details coming soon.

Alexis Larsen contributed to this report