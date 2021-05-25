May brings supermoon eclipse; what to know about Super Flower Blood Moon

Skygazers across the globe will have a chance to see the full moon appear red during the Super Flower Blood Moon. During the lunar eclipse, the moon will appear red as it aligns with the sun and Earth and passes into Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will begin around 7:11 a.m. and last about 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, residents locally will miss the full blood moon because the moon will fall below the horizon. However, it’s still possible to catch a partial lunar eclipse starting around 5:45 a.m., according to NASA.