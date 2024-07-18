Medical equipment loan program needs your donations

It’s a project run by Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. That organization’s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence and improve their quality of life. The non-profit supports this mission by offering more than 40 programs that receive funding from the Goodwill Stores.

Anyone with a temporary need may borrow equipment. That might include folks who are recovering from an injury or surgery, someone who is ill or waiting for insurance coverage to be approved or those who are new to the area or visiting the Miami Valley and not able to transport their own equipment.

“The Medical Equipment Loan Program serves anyone who expresses a need,” said Amy Bixler, Director of Senior Services at Goodwill Easterseals. “The target populations are economically disadvantaged, uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid and Medicare recipients, children and adults with severe to moderate disabilities, seniors with and without disabilities, and other at-risk or fragile populations.”

The program will serve anyone in GESMV’s 29-county service area.

Suzanne Williams, who took advantage of the loans, says having the right equipment available has helped her stay independent and at home during her recovery. “She had two knee replacements and for each one used our medical equipment program,” said Cindy Carusone, public relations manager and donations manager.

“Our no-cost loan program requests you return the item when you are no longer in need,” explains Bixler. “We will then be able to loan it to others in the community. "

Items needed:

Standard Wheelchairs

Standing Wheelchairs

Walkers

Canes

Crutches

Transport Chairs

Shower Stools and Seats

Raised Toilet Seats

Bedside Commodes

Commode Seat Chair

Knee Walkers

Note that these items are not accepted: Oxygen equipment, motorized wheelchairs, motorized scooters, hospital beds and lift chairs.

If you have medical equipment that’s accepted by Goodwill, you’re asked to take it to:

Any Goodwill store operated by Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For a complete list, visit www.gesmv.org

The Medical Equipment Loan Center, 600 S. Main St., Dayton. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. .

Need equipment?

You are asked to log onto GESMV.org and complete a request form for the item(s) you need. Or call 937-528-6357 to speak to a staff member or leave a message.

If the items you need are available, a time will be arranged for you to pick them up from Goodwill EasterSeals Community Service Center at 660 S. Main Street in Dayton.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed