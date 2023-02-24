MEET: 3 new vendors at Dayton’s 2nd Street Market

The owners of Poppets Coffee & Tea, a local roastery and tea shop, are excited to join 2nd Street Market.

“Our slogan is roasting beans for all characters,” said Michael Thomas, who owns the business with his wife, Karen. “What that really comes down to is we want to have coffee or tea for everyone.”

He explained they have 17 loose leaf premium teas, 18 gourmet flavor coffees that are also available in decaf, 21 specialty blends and single origin coffees and 10 varieties of compostable k-cup pods.

In January 2021 the couple launched their website and began selling at various farmers markets. They said they first joined 2nd Street Market as an outdoor vendor in May 2022 and transitioned into the pavilion area during the winter until a permanent spot opened. Last weekend was their first as a full time vendor.

Along with the news of their permanent space at 2nd Street Market, they told Dayton.com they also have a new roasting and production facility at 1900 E. Second St. in Dayton.

“Our intention with the market and the new, larger roastery is to really launch Poppets,” Karen said. “We would like to work on getting into local grocery stores and restaurants this year.”

Poppets Coffee & Tea provides local deliveries Monday through Thursday. For more information about Poppets Coffee & Tea, visit www.poppetscoffee.com or the vendor’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🍽 Gunash Mediterranean Cuisine

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Gunash Akhmedova is joining 2nd Street Market in the longtime space of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine in the coming weeks.

Akhmedova told Dayton.com customers can expect a few similar menu items like shawarmas, gyros, paninis and soups but they will be her own recipes. She also noted everything will be made from scratch and she hopes to add additional dessert options, Turkish bread, eggplant kebabs and much more.

Cooking has always been second nature, Akhmedova explained. She said when she was growing up in Uzbekistan there was always fresh, homemade food twice a day in her household.

Nearly 18 years ago, she said her family moved to Salt Lake City. When she arrived she didn’t speak English and worked as a dishwasher before she became a supervisor of a kitchen at a nursing home.

Explore Read more about Gunash Mediterranean Cuisine

She said she moved to Dayton about five years ago to be closer to her family. Having a small space to feed people was a dream she had since she moved here but she said there was never an open space at 2nd Street Market. Over the last couple years, she has worked as a cook at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Akhmedova said she never thought she would become a professional cook but really loved being creative and trying new recipes.

“The more I cook, the more I love this job,” Akhmedova said.

🍖 The Dayton Barbecue Company

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Dayton Barbecue Company is planning to open in the former spot of Cheeky Meat Pies in 2nd Street Market at the end of March.

Owner Eric Evans told Dayton.com he is looking forward to offering his customers a consistent location to order his barbecue. He added the market is the perfect spot because he will be able to meet many new customers.

Evans, a Dayton native and 2006 Trotwood-Madison High School graduate, started The Dayton Barbecue Company in 2021 by doing pop-ups across the Dayton area. Last year, The Dayton Barbecue Company took a hiatus from doing pop-ups to focus on catering and figuring out future plans, Evans explained.

When The Dayton Barbecue Company opens Friday, March 31, Evans said customers can expect smoked wings, pulled pork, brisket, baked macaroni and cheese, and green beans in addition to several new specialty items.

Explore Read more about The Dayton Barbecue Company

“We focus strictly into that southern style barbecue where things are low and slow,” Evans said.

In the future, Evans said he hopes to have a standalone brick-and-mortar in addition to the space at 2nd Street Market. He would also like to add barbecue classes, a retail piece and much more as he grows his company.

The Dayton Barbecue Company will have a pop-up at Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, located at 905 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at noon. The brewery is hosting its annual celebration of high gravity beers.

For more information about The Dayton Barbecue Company, visit www.dytbbqco.com or the vendor’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

2nd Street Market is located at 600 E. 2nd St., Dayton.