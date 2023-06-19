‘Menopause The Musical,’ a comedic take on ‘The Change’, coming to Dayton

The empowering comedy “Menopause The Musical” will take the stage of the Victoria Theatre Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

The show has been dubbed “a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived ‘The Change,’” according to Dayton Live.

Presented in 90 minutes, the story brings the nature and inevitable process of menopause into the light and shares a comedic story of sisterhood.

“Come join our sisterhood! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more!” according to press notes. “This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for over 20 years! It’s the hilarious celebration of women and ‘The Change!’”

The musical opened for the first time over 20 years ago and has been touring the United States since 2006. “Menopause The Musical” has brought its performance to over 500 cities throughout every state in the continental United States in the last two decades.

Tickets are on sale and priced at $48.50-$58.50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.daytonlive.org/events/menopause-the-musical/.