Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing tonight

In January, according to Mad Rabbit’s Spokeswoman Mae Chabrunn: “the company has recently signed an exclusive partnership with Inked, both the magazine and the store, making Mad Rabbit the exclusive tattoo aftercare brand for Inked.”

“This partnership marks the first of its kind for Inked as it pioneers a new standard towards clean tattoo aftercare. Mad Rabbit is now the exclusive tattoo aftercare brand of Inked, with the Inked store exclusively carrying Mad Rabbit product offerings both in store and online in early 2022,” Chabrunn said, adding the deal moves them into the big time with national distribution through an “equity deal” with Inked Magazine.

Recently, Zak said tonight’s appearance will spotlight the company’s rocketing success.

“We are so excited to finally share the latest news from Mad Rabbit,” said the co-founder.

“From making our first product in a dorm room, to our initial episode, to where we are now…we’ve come a long way and we can’t wait for everyone to see the exciting deals we’ve Inked this year.”

The segment with Cuban will also focus on the company’s plans for the future, according to a released statement from the firm.

“Mad Rabbit is rapidly expanding in the skincare market and beyond, firmly positioning themselves as leaders and pioneers within the industry. Since their initial appearance on Shark Tank Mad Rabbit has tripled their revenue, expanded their retail presence and has sold one Tattoo Balm every 90 seconds.