Miami Valley Hospital hosting job fair today

Looking for a new job? Miami Valley Hospital is hosting an in-person and virtual job fair today.
The hospital is currently looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and patient care technician for all shifts. Full-time, part-time and support positions are available.
The in-person job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the virtual portion is from 2 to 4 p.m. Those attending the in-person job fair should bring multiple copies of their resume.
Free parking is available in the main garage. Applicants will receive a parking token during the job fair.
Applicants should use the hospital’s main entrance. Greeters will be available to direct people to the event.
People who cannot make it to the in-person job fair can sign up to interview here.