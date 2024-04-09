Michael’s House aims to keep children safe, provide support

“We all strive for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities,” says House Manager Amy Ferguson. She says statistics show that one out of every 10 children will be abused by the time they turn 18.

“Michael’s House provides a place where children can feel safe, where they can have their emotional and mental health needs met while at the same time assisting law enforcement in making sure that their abusers are held accountable,” says Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes, executive committee member.

Ferguson said the doors of the House are kept open thanks to a supportive community. If you notice “Pinwheel Gardens” in the community in April, it’s because pinwheels are a reminder that we all play a role in children’s lives.

Michael’s House relies on donations from individuals, churches and businesses in the area.

Here’s what they need:

- Snacks, bottled water, and juice boxes for children

- Crafts for boys and girls, all ages.

- Chapter books for teenagers/older children

- Action figures

- Legos

- Items for older children such as bath and body shower gels and lotions, Movies/DVDs, gift cards from Subway, Chick-Fil-A, pizza restaurants, etc.

- School supplies: crayons (24 & 48 count), #2 pencils, glue sticks, pocket folders, rulers, colored pencils, etc.

- Toilet paper and tissues

- Paper towels and trash bags

- Gas and grocery cards for clients – $10 – $20 denominations

- Paper plate and plastic eating utensils

- Disinfectant wipes

If you would like to donate these items, you are asked to call Michael’s House at 937-641-5670 to arrange for a drop off time. The House is located at 1016 Rainbow Ct, Fairborn, OH 45324.

You can also visit the Amazon Michael’s House wish list. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/15XI9VYBUX77U/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.

For more information, contact Michael’s House Manager Amy Ferguson at 937-641-5670 or fergusona@childrensdayton.org.

To learn more about Michael’s House or get involved, please visit https://michaelshousecac.org/how-to-help/.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.