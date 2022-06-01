Mike’s Bike Park’s summer camp is back by popular demand

Each camp is designed for ages 8 to 14 years old and occur over a 3 to 5-day period.

“These camps are a great opportunity for kids to learn to love riding their bikes and scooters,” said owner Mike Bisig, in a release. “Our camps are run by experienced professionals who will teach the kids everything from safety to some really cool tricks they can take away from the camps.”

Camps start June 13 and continue through July 29 with a price range of $300-$400. Each camp will provide lunch, a 2022 camp T-shirt, discounts on purchases at the bike shop and even a free month-long pass to the park.

“Our goal every day at Mike’s Bike Park is to inspire a love of everything on two wheels,” Bisig said. “The opportunity to teach children at an early age about how to love their bike or scooter fits our mission perfectly.”

According to Mike’s Bike Park website, the bike park provides the community with a safe, family-friendly facility to enjoy the sport of cycling. They believe they are not only a bicycle shop, but a place to learn new skills and spend time with friends.

If your child loves developing new skills and adventure, this could be the camp for them. There are only 15 riders allowed per camp, so make sure to secure your child’s spot as soon as possible.

For more details about Mike’s Bike Shop summer camps go to mikesbikespark.com