Mobile clinics to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Dayton-area residents

1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 29, RTA Hub in Trotwood 2075 Shiloh Springs Road

9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 27 N. Gettysburg Ave.

3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, Greater Allen AME Church 1620 W. Fifth St.

Public Health will be providing patients their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart.

For more information call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or visit phdmc.org.