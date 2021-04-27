X

Mobile clinics to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Dayton-area residents

By Kaitlin Schroeder

Health workers will be bringing COVID-19 vaccines directly to people with the help of a retrofitted RTA bus.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is partnering with Greater Dayton RTA to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will use a special retrofitted RTA bus that will provide space for vaccination inside the bus.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccinations are free for all.

Scheduled stops include:

  • 1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 29, RTA Hub in Trotwood 2075 Shiloh Springs Road
  • 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 27 N. Gettysburg Ave.
  • 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, Greater Allen AME Church 1620 W. Fifth St.

Public Health will be providing patients their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart.

For more information call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or visit phdmc.org.

