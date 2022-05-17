dayton logo
X

Mode X Tequila Bistro to open next week at Greene

caption arrowCaption
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top