More than 30 restaurants in the Dayton region closed last year

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed in Dayton

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

The tavern dates back to 1938 when it was called Angi’s. Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, said he’s proud that Angie’s had a good run but acknowledged he was tired after 13 years in the restaurant industry and 30 years in the fire department.

DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the owners of Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon, bought the property and opened a second Lov’s in the space. Customers can expect to experience an “old-school honky tonk” with traditional country music and southern rock. The food menu will include ribs, steaks, cabbage rolls, daily specials and much more.

Melt Bar & Grilled closed in Beavercreek

Melt Bar & Grilled, a Cleveland-based gourmet grilled cheese chain, closed its Beavercreek restaurant as of Jan. 31, according to company voicemail message.

“As of Tuesday, Jan. 31 our Beavercreek location is permanently closed,” the message said. “Everyone here appreciates your business over the years.”

Melt Bar & Grilled opened its 5,000-square-foot restaurant at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in June 2017. Over the holiday season, Santa’s Silent Disco hosted family-friendly dance parties in the space.

Heroes Pizza House closed in Springboro

Heroes Pizza House, located at 92 Edgebrooke Drive in Springboro, closed its doors in late-January after three years, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Thank you to each and every one of you that have supported us for three years. It was an honor to be a part of the community and to serve you,” the post said.

The space now is the home to Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila. The Springboro restaurant is similar to Tres Amigos’ Monroe location but with an elevated focus on bourbon and tequila.

Sweet Tooth Crepes and Shakes closed storefront in Springboro

Sweet Tooth Crepes and Shakes, a dessert destination in Springboro, closed the doors to its storefront in January but plans to continue catering events, according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.

“After long and thoughtful consideration, we have decided to close the doors to our storefront here in Springboro,” the post said. “We still have plans to keep the Sweet Tooth brand by catering your special events. Please inquire about this.”

Sweet Tooth opened at 75 N. Main St. in Springboro in November 2021. The space will be converted into a new Mediterranean-style restaurant.

Press Coffee Bar closed in Dayton

Press Coffee Bar closed at 732 Watervliet Ave. after business on Jan. 20.

“I think we were just ready to kind of shift directions and focus on the Wayne Avenue store again,” said owner Janell Barker. “We were kind of feeling spread out in too many directions.”

The coffee bar’s location at 257 Wayne Ave. remains open.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea opened in the coffee bar’s former location in April.

Basil’s On Market ‘temporarily closed’ in Beavercreek

Basil’s On Market, located outside the main entrance of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, has been “temporarily closed” for renovations and maintenance since March 2023, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“We are so very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. This location is temporarily closed for renovations and maintenance. Please visit us at our Troy location,” the sign read.

The restaurant opened at 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in the space that previously housed Flyboys Deli in Sept. 2020. Dayton.com reached out to the owner for additional information on the temporary closure, but never heard back.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant closed in Riverside

Salsas Mexican Restaurant closed its doors at 4904 Airway Road in Riverside on March 31. Before Salsas, the space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.

“We are very sorry to see them go, but I do know that the City of Riverside is working with them trying to find a different location,” said Lynn Domescik, the membership director and event coordinator with the Riverside Area Chamber of Commerce.

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos is expected to open in the former space of Salsas Mexican Restaurant. El Taco Veloz has a location at 922 Business 28 in Milford near Cincinnati.

Frisch’s Big Boy closed in Moraine

Frisch’s Big Boy, located at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine “permanently closed” in April, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The sign stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

According to a previous report, Frisch’s had been a fixture in the Moraine community since 1964.

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro closed in Dayton

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro, located in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower in downtown Dayton, closed its doors at the end of the April, confirmed owner Haitham Imam.

Imam originally opened the deli in 2009 at 110 N. Main St. in the former regional headquarters of Fifth Third Bank. Imam made his move across the street to 40 N. Main St. in 2013.

Imam previously told this news outlet he had always dreamed of leaving the corporate food service industry and opening his own place.

Jaqua’s closed at The Greene in Beavercreek

Jaqua’s, an upscale American bistro restaurant featuring made-from-scratch dishes, closed its doors at The Greene Town Center, Allison West, a business development specialist with the mixed-use shopping center, confirmed in May.

The restaurant was located at 81 Magnolia Lane Suite 214, across the street from Von Maur.

When this news outlet spoke with the owners ahead of the restaurant opening in summer 2021, they said it was an independent family venture from their catering business. The family had been in the hospitality business since the 1960s.

Long John Silver’s closed in Springboro

Long John Silver’s located at 785 W. Central Ave. in Springboro permanently closed after serving the community since 1977, a spokesperson for Long John Silver’s confirmed.

“Closing a restaurant is never an easy decision for our company,” the spokesperson said. “Since LJS is a mostly franchise owned and operated brand, franchise owners can choose to close their location for a variety of reasons. We are thankful for the guests and crew members who sailed with us over the years.”

The restaurant officially closed its doors on April 10. Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said in May he did not know of any plans for a new restaurant to open in the space.

Boston Stoker closed downtown Dayton location

Boston Stoker Coffee Co. closed its downtown Dayton location at 34 W. Second St. on May 26 due to an ongoing drop in foot traffic since the coronavirus pandemic and more businesses working remotely, a press release from the company said.

According to the release, the company will continue to use the space for training and events until early 2024.

Baristas at the downtown location were offered to relocate to other area locations, the release said. The company has additional locations at 215 N. Main Street in Centerville, 8321 N. Main Street in Dayton and 1293 S. Dorset Road in Troy.

Bolts Sports Cafe closed in Englewood

Bolts Sports Cafe in Englewood closed its doors June 23 after 30 years in the community.

“Thirty years is how long we’ve been in business, so we’ve seen the good times and bad times,” said Jack Maio, who owns the restaurant with his daughter, Lindsay. “Lots of competition these days, plus I’m old. I’m going to be 75, so after a while time becomes more important than making money.”

He added the combination of changes in the restaurant industry, staffing shortages and rising costs contributed to his decision to close.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken closed in Washington Twp.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken closed its doors at 1000 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., according to a sign posted at the establishment in June.

“This location is closed. This store has been bought out,” the sign reads. “We thank you for your patronage.”

Doubleday’s Home Plate is expected to open in the space. The restaurant is described online as “your new local quick service convenient option that will offer the quality and variety you have come to expect from Doubleday’s.”

Tanks Bar & Grill closed in Dayton

Tank’s Bar & Grill, at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, closed its doors in June to transition to new ownership, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

After the sale fell through, the restaurant had plans to be auctioned.

Since opening in 1987 in the former home of Walnut Hills Bar, Tank’s has become an iconic Dayton institution.

FLOUR Bake Shop closed in Xenia

Xenia business owner Becky Hawkes announced in July she was closing FLOUR Bake Shop but had plans to expand her gift shop, located next door.

“Despite having many local customers who frequent our bake shop and despite all of the support and help of family, our little shop is just not sustainable,” Hawkes said in a letter to her customers and friends.

FLOUR Bake Shop opened at the corner of East Main and South Detroit streets six years ago.

O’Charley’s closes 3 locations in Dayton area

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. permanently closed as of Aug. 21.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations,” O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber said in a statement.

Two months later, the Springfield O’Charley’s, located at 1830 N. Bechtle Ave. closed.

Ruby Tuesday closed in Troy

The Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1780 W. Main St. in Troy, just west of I-75′s exit 74, closed its doors in August.

“Unfortunately, this location is permanently closed,” a sign posted at the business said. “Thank you for your years of support in the Troy community.”

The city is hopeful a retailer that complements the community will take over the site at Troy Town Drive and West Main Street (Ohio 41), said Tim Davis, Troy’s development director. Surrounding the site are several other restaurants, multiple hotels, a large Walmart and several smaller businesses.

Flyboy’s Deli closes in Dayton

Flyboy’s Deli closed its downtown Dayton location across from Day Air Ballpark after business on Aug. 31.

General manager Nikki Bayless confirmed the news citing health issues with both of the owners who have decided to solely operate the Flyboy’s Deli Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Ave.

Flyboy’s Deli was born in Oakwood in 2013 with a design and décor that celebrated Dayton’s aviation heritage and its history as a cradle of invention. The owners opened the downtown Dayton location at 219 N. Patterson Blvd. in June 2021.

Crazy King Burrito closed in Fairborn

Crazy King Burrito has permanently closed its doors in Fairborn, according to a sign posted at the restaurant in September.

The Fairborn location on Colonel Glenn Highway was the first U.S. franchise of Crazy King Burrito.

The restaurant started in 2012 on the Mexican island of Cozumel, which is off the Yucatan Peninsula on the east side of Mexico. The founders, Jaime and Haidee Gonzalez, used family recipes that were passed down from generation to generation to open the original restaurant.

Chop Suey closed in Kettering

Chop Suey, at 1465 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, permanently closed its doors, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“As we close this chapter, our hearts overflow with gratitude for your patronage over the last 50+ years,” the sign reads.

The restaurant officially closed on Friday, Sept. 1 as the owners have decided to retire, the voicemail for the restaurant said.

Five Grains Noodle House, a popular restaurant chain in China with 4,700 stores, opened in December in this location.

Twist Cupcakery closed in Dayton

Twist Cupcakery closed its doors after nearly nine years in downtown Dayton after business on Oct. 14.

“We want to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage, it has meant the world to us,” owner Kate Rivers wrote in an Oct. 1 Facebook post. “Your smiles, celebrations, and shared moments with our cupcakes and cakes have been the highlight of our bakery’s story. We’ve been honored to be a part of your lives and special occasions.”

Val’s Bakery is opening in the former space at 25 S. St Clair St. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering in Dayton

Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering food truck closed in October after nearly five years in business.

“I love what I do, but it has taken so much time and it’s becoming increasingly hard to really be profitable,” said owner Dante Roe. “I think it’s time to step away because I’m exhausted myself.”

Roe said he’s not exactly sure what’s next, but plans to take some time to figure it out.

Fire destroys Legacy Pancake House in Dayton

Legacy Pancake House is considered to be a total loss after heavy flames destroyed the restaurant in October

Around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, an employee noticed smoke coming from the roof when they arrived at Legacy Pancake House at 1510 N. Keowee St. to open the restaurant.

“This was kind of a fixture in the city,” said Dayton Fire Department District Chief David Grubb. “Lots of fire crews have come here in the morning after work for many years. It’s sad to see it gone.”

The Legacy Pancake House opened in 2007 at the site of a former Golden Nugget location that had operated there since 1975. The family that owned the Golden Nugget sold the Keowee location to focus on rebuilding their Kettering location after it was heavily damaged by fire in 2005.

CoreLife Eatery closed in Centerville

CoreLife Eatery, located at 5201 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville, permanently closed, according to an Oct. 16 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We wanted to take a minute and thank all of our guests and staff for the many years of support,” the post said.

CoreLife Eatery first opened its doors off of Wilmington Pike in 2017. The restaurant featured several healthy-alternative options such as vegetable or grain-based bowls, soups, broths or tacos.

Zen Lounge closed in Dayton

Zen Lounge, located at 121 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton next to the Arts Garage for the Schuster Center, closed its doors on Oct. 20, according to a post on the lounge’s Facebook page.

When the lounge opened in Oct. 2021, they planned for a sushi chef to be on site until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the option for people stopping by after work to call ahead and pre-order. They had served sushi rolls, sushi bowls, sushi burritos and salad. They also had cocktails and craft beer.

As time went on, their menu focused on appetizers like edamame and shumai, salads and paninis.

Lock 27 Brewing closed in Dayton

Lock 27 Brewing closed its Dayton taproom at 329 E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark in October.

“This is a business decision that will help us sustain our company to continue to grow over the next 10 years,” said Colin Barnhart, product and sales manager for Lock 27 Brewing. “We’re committed to brewing — continuing our wholesale distribution business.”

Lock 27 founder Steve Barnhart opened the downtown Dayton location in 2017, four years after opening Lock 27′s original location in Centerville. The Centerville location remains open.

Carmel’s closed in Dayton

Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — closed after business on Oct. 22.

Owner Bob Byers, 68, said he is retiring and selling the business, which specializes in Mexican-themed food, after 17 years. A local group, which Byers declined to identify, approached him about the property.

“And considering all things and my age, it just seemed the time to go,” he said.

RachelBakes & Co closed in Centerville

RachelBakes & Co closed its doors on Nov. 4 after one year in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center.

“It is with a heavy heart, tear-filled eyes but minor relief that we announce that we have closed our double blue doors, one last time,” owner Rachel Owens wrote in a Facebook post. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my community of supporters for the last eight years!”

RachelBakes & Co originally opened in 2015 at 2231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. The bakery moved to Centerville in Sept. 2022 in order to have more space.

Oh Crêpe closed in Troy

Oh Crêpe is closed the doors to its brick-and-mortar space at 79 Foss Way in Troy on Dec. 10, but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.

“We’d like to thank all of you for your support at our shop the last 14 months,” owner J.D. Winteregg wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve enjoyed serving you and sharing a piece of France with you in Troy.”

Winteregg has enjoyed sharing his travel experiences and love of French food with his customers. Over the summer, he took the French-inspired crêpe shop on wheels to fairs and festivals around the area. After much success, he thought it would be beneficial to focus on the mobile trailer moving forward, especially in spring 2024.

Third Perk closed in Dayton

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar closed its doors at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton on Dec. 9

Owner Juanita-Michelle Darden is collaborating with chef Mark Brown of Atlanta to open Soul Food Carryout at 3907 W. Third St. She hopes to open the carryout in February 2024 in addition to adding Third Perk Express to the space.

“The winners are the people who recognize there is a problem and are able to pivot and continue on,” Darden said. “Downtown has stopped working for me. It has stopped being a passion project and now I’m able to pivot into my own space with a drive up model serving a community that’s underserved.”

China Cottage closed in Springboro

China Cottage, located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro, closed its doors on Dec. 31 with plans to relocate.

“Big changes are on the horizon,” a sign at the restaurant states. “As our lease in our current Springboro location concludes at the end of this year, we are gearing up for an incredible relocation.”

The restaurant is building a new and improved space nearby, according to the sign. A reopening date has not been announced.