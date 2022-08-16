Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’

Moeller Brew Barn works with four different distributors to distribute their beer to 40 counties across the state, the owners explained.

The Dayton location will brew 40 to 50 percent of its own beer to be used in the taproom. The owners said those beers will have local names specific to the Dayton area.

“All of our beers tell a story,” Scott said. “Every single beer is named and has a specific story of why we brewed them.”

One of their most famous beers is the Wally Post Red, named after the Cincinnati Reds legend.

The family-friendly space the owners describe as a “tourist attraction” will feature a variety of IPAs, Wheats, Reds, Blondes, Seltzers and much more. Moeller Brew Barns also makes their own root beer and lemonade.

Part of the brew barn occupies space on the first floor of the new Madison on First building, which was formerly part of the Mendelson’s liquidation complex.

Moeller Brew Barn, located at 416 E. First Street in Dayton, is opening Friday, Aug. 19 with live music and more. Credit: Natalie Jones

“So many people have been through this building,” Moeller said. “I actually came in here to buy parts for starting the Maria Stein kitchen.”

The owners kept several touches of the original building like the rafters, exposed brick and a pulley system to tie the old with the new. They also added a few touches from the Dayton Dragons.

In addition, the owners said they enjoy bringing old buildings back to life, allowing people to reminisce about the past while making new memories in the new space.

The Water Street District, where the brew barn is located, is one of the most thriving parts of Dayton.

The developers have added over 500 apartments in the Water Street Flats along the river and the Delco Lofts and the Centerfield Flats, which sit on the opposite ends of the ballpark.

The Water Street District also has 60,000 square feet of offices and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The district also welcomed downtown Dayton’s first newly constructed hotel in decades.

“Moeller Brew Barn will be the perfect addition to Water Street District and the downtown Dayton area,” Bob Hoying, principal at Crawford Hoying, developer of Water Street District, previously said in a prepared statement.

Tony Scott and Nick Moeller (pictured left to right) are the owners of Moeller Brew Barn opening Friday, Aug. 19 in Dayton. Credit: Natalie Jones

Moeller told Dayton.com he opened his first taproom in 2015 in his hometown of Maria Stein after developing a love for craft beer when he lived on the West Coast. In 2018, he partnered with Scott and a year later they opened their second location in Troy.

Moeller Brew Barn also has plans to open taprooms in Monroe and Plain City. The Monroe taproom is expected to be completed in September, followed by Plain City in the summer of 2023, the owners said.

The grand opening of the Dayton location on Friday will feature photos with Dayton Dragons mascot Heater from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and live music by Cory Breth from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music will continue throughout the weekend.

The Dayton taproom, located at 416 E. First Street, will be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about Moeller Brew Barn, visit www.moellerbrewbarn.com/dayton or the taproom’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok pages.