Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse adds to its menu, plans Dayton location

MONROE — The owners of a Monroe barbecue restaurant are experiencing the same struggles as other food establishments: the rising cost of products and personnel.

But Prime BBQ Smokehouse, which opened three years ago in a strip center off Ohio 63, has opened another location in Michigan., and hopes to open a third location in 2024 on Salem Avenue in Dayton, said Sam Jabro, who owns the business with his cousins Eddie and Wally Yasso.

The restaurant was closed for several days this summer as the owners remodeled the interior, installed two more TVs and recently added cans and bottles of mixed drinks and wine. Jabo said the restaurant is waiting for a beer license to become available.

“Beer goes with barbecue,” he said.

Until then, the restaurant has added to its extensive menu and increased its catering business to reach local businesses, he said. One day, more than 1,200 boxes lunches were delivered to Monroe businesses, Jabro said.

The restaurant offers what it calls “Deal of the Day” that features whole slabs on Sunday, meat samplers and sides on Monday and Tuesday, sandwich, side and drink special on Wednesday and Thursday and rib tips, smoked wings and wedges on Friday and Saturday.

Jabro said the slab special has been the most popular.

Lunch diners can order a sandwich, side and drink for $9.99. The restaurant also offers three tacos with choice of chopped brisket, chopped chicken, pulled chicken or pulled pork for $8.99.

Another menu addition is the “build your own potato” for $14.99. By the time the potato is filled with meat and toppings, it weighs two pounds, he said.

“Enough for two people,” he said with a smile.

How to go

What: Prime BBQ Smokehouse

Where: 11 American Way, Monroe

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (513) 342-2222

More info: primebbq.com