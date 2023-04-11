More acts announced for Rose concert season

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $53.50-$123.50.

Explore Ted Nugent to rock the Rose on farewell tour

🎤The Temptations and the Four Tops

The Temptations and the Four Tops are teaming up for a tour bound for the Rose on Friday, July 28,

The Temptations, the iconic R&B vocal group with six decades of performances, are behind hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” The five-time Grammy Award-winning group includes Terry Weeks, Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Tony Grant and Jawan M. Jackson.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Four Tops, a soulful quartet made up of Abdul “Duke” Fakir, Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr. and Alexander Morri, are known for their hit songs “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got).”

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Both groups have shared the stage before on tour and each have played the Rose, but this will be the first time they will perform at the Rose together.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $33.50-$73.50.

Explore Lyle Lovett and His Large Band coming to Rose this summer

For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.