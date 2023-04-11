More acts announced for Rose concert season

The Rose Music Center at The Heights has added two new concerts to its lineup for its stacked summer season.
🎸Peter Frampton
Grammy Award-winning rock guitarist Peter Frampton is making an unexpected return to touring after setting off on a 2022 farewell tour. The artist was diagnosed with has inclusion body myositis, a progressive muscle disorder, and announced his retirement in 2019. He’ll bring his “Never Say Never” tour to the Rose on Wednesday, June 21.
“At the end of every ‘Finale Tour’ show I did say, ‘Never Say Never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton said in a statement. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live, and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love.”
Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $53.50-$123.50.
🎤The Temptations and the Four Tops
The Temptations and the Four Tops are teaming up for a tour bound for the Rose on Friday, July 28,
The Temptations, the iconic R&B vocal group with six decades of performances, are behind hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” The five-time Grammy Award-winning group includes Terry Weeks, Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Tony Grant and Jawan M. Jackson.
The Four Tops, a soulful quartet made up of Abdul “Duke” Fakir, Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr. and Alexander Morri, are known for their hit songs “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got).”
Both groups have shared the stage before on tour and each have played the Rose, but this will be the first time they will perform at the Rose together.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $33.50-$73.50.
For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.
