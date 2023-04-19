More Crumbl stores coming to Dayton area

Crumbl Cookies, described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, has expanded to over 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide. When this news outlet reported the opening of the Washington Twp. location, Crumbl Cookies had expanded to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide.

The three new stores will be “brand new build outs” with 75 employees each, Germany said. He explained each store will be similar to the Washington Twp. location.

He added his favorite part of owning a Crumbl store is “the joy that it brings to the community.”

“Once they go in and get that box of cookies it kind of changes their whole thought process and how they feel,” Germany said.

As grand openings near, the couple plan to host a “pink carpet event,” offering guests an opportunity to take photos and get autographs from former Ohio State football players.

Other Dayton-area Crumbl stores include 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek and 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.