More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton

The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>
This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
“There’s so much talent in Dayton and the surrounding communities,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Music Fest organizer, in a release. “We’re here to celebrate these local musicians, their diversity in style and background, and their talents with this annual multi-day, multi-venue festival in downtown Dayton.”
Some of the artists playing Dayton Music Fest have been playing locally for more than 30 years.
“We love to feature local artists both seasoned and brand new,” Johnson added. “You have acts like Haunting Souls and The Mulchmen who have paved the way for all of us to be here and then you have acts that are pretty much brand new and making their debut. I also want to give a shout out to Joe Andrel who has played every single DMF ever.”
Schedule of events
Friday, Oct. 21 - Blind Bob’s
MC Cooley the Curator - 7 p.m.
Yuppie - 8:15 p.m.
SKRT - 9:05 p.m.
K. Carter - 9:55 p.m.
Flamborghini - 10:45 p.m.
Lioness - 12 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 21 - Yellow Cab Tavern
Songwriters in the Round - 6 p.m.
Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley
XL 427 - 8 p.m.
1984 Draft - 8:50 p.m.
Age Nowhere - 9:40 p.m.
Bribing Senators - 10:30 p.m.
Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who - 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 - Blind Bob’s
MC Cooley the Curator - 7 p.m.
Viceroy Kings - 8:15 p.m.
C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks - 9:05 p.m.
Brother O’ Brother - 9:55 p.m.
The Raging Nathans - 10:45 p.m.
Haunting Souls - 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 - Yellow Cab Tavern
Songwriters in the Round - 6 p.m.
Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, The Nautical Theme, Sharon lane, Alec Snead
The Filthy Heathens - 8 p.m.
Gran Gran - 8:50 p.m.
Paige Beller - 9:40 p.m.
Heather Redman & The Reputation - 10:30 p.m.
The Mulchmen - 11:30 p.m.
Cover starts at 6 p.m. on both nights. Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Single night tickets are $15 at the doors each night. Weekend passes can be picked up at The Yellow Cab any time after 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Blind Bob’s is located at 430 E. Fifth St. Dayton. Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
For tickets or more information, visit https://ten-high-productions.square.site/
