More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton

“We love to feature local artists both seasoned and brand new,” Johnson added. “You have acts like Haunting Souls and The Mulchmen who have paved the way for all of us to be here and then you have acts that are pretty much brand new and making their debut. I also want to give a shout out to Joe Andrel who has played every single DMF ever.”

Schedule of events

Friday, Oct. 21 - Blind Bob’s

MC Cooley the Curator - 7 p.m.

Yuppie - 8:15 p.m.

SKRT - 9:05 p.m.

K. Carter - 9:55 p.m.

Flamborghini - 10:45 p.m.

Lioness - 12 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 - Yellow Cab Tavern

Songwriters in the Round - 6 p.m.

Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley

XL 427 - 8 p.m.

1984 Draft - 8:50 p.m.

Age Nowhere - 9:40 p.m.

Bribing Senators - 10:30 p.m.

Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who - 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Blind Bob’s

MC Cooley the Curator - 7 p.m.

Viceroy Kings - 8:15 p.m.

C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks - 9:05 p.m.

Brother O’ Brother - 9:55 p.m.

The Raging Nathans - 10:45 p.m.

Haunting Souls - 12 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Yellow Cab Tavern

Songwriters in the Round - 6 p.m.

Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, The Nautical Theme, Sharon lane, Alec Snead

The Filthy Heathens - 8 p.m.

Gran Gran - 8:50 p.m.

Paige Beller - 9:40 p.m.

Heather Redman & The Reputation - 10:30 p.m.

The Mulchmen - 11:30 p.m.

Cover starts at 6 p.m. on both nights. Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Single night tickets are $15 at the doors each night. Weekend passes can be picked up at The Yellow Cab any time after 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Blind Bob’s is located at 430 E. Fifth St. Dayton. Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

For tickets or more information, visit https://ten-high-productions.square.site/