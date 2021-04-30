More than 40 small businesses gearing up for Dayton’s May Sidewalk Sale

The monthly downtown event is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 40 small businesses and locally-owned restaurants will expand their retail and dining space onto downtown’s sidewalks to welcome pedestrians.

“Whether you’re bringing mom down for shopping, lunch or a treat, or if you’re coming just for yourself, the Sidewalk Sale is a way for you to enjoy the outdoors and support our small businesses in downtown Dayton,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.