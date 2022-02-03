Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Motherhood mania: ‘My Name Is Not Mom’ coming to Victoria Theatre

(Left to right) Tiffany Jenkins, Dena Blizzard and Meredith Masony appear in "My Name Is Not Mom." (PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
(Left to right) Tiffany Jenkins, Dena Blizzard and Meredith Masony appear in "My Name Is Not Mom." (PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
1 hour ago

Dayton Live presents an evening of motherhood comedy titled “My Name Is Not Mom” Saturday, April 2 at the Victoria Theatre.

Internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard will guide audiences through funny stories on mothering “through the sleepless nights of the toddler years, middle school craziness and trying not to physically attack a high schooler,” according to a release.

The evening will also feature stand-up, stories and videos from the trio’s online community as well as audience interaction. The goal is to “create an up close and personal experience that’s funnier than a pap smear.”

“My Name Is Not Mom,” performed in 90 minutes without intermission, is intended for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $35-$55. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

All audience members must have a ticket, regardless of age. For the consideration of all patrons, children on laps and/or babies in arms are not permitted at most Dayton Live presentations.

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

ExploreTONIGHT: Great seats available for ‘Hamilton’

In Other News
1
Beloved Dark Star Books & Comics founder dies, daughter to carry on...
2
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: 2 opened in January and 6 more coming soon
3
MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Stephanie Jae Park brings gentleness, rage to
4
MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Neil Haskell thinks he can play King George –
5
MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Jared Dixon keeps his cool as Aaron Burr

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top