Motherhood mania: ‘My Name Is Not Mom’ coming to Victoria Theatre

Internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard will guide audiences through funny stories on mothering “through the sleepless nights of the toddler years, middle school craziness and trying not to physically attack a high schooler,” according to a release.

The evening will also feature stand-up, stories and videos from the trio’s online community as well as audience interaction. The goal is to “create an up close and personal experience that’s funnier than a pap smear.”