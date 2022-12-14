Muse Machine alum featured in new drama series

Tony Award nominee Micah Stock, an Oakwood High School graduate and Muse Machine alum, is featured in the compelling new FX drama series “Kindred,” which premiered Dec. 13 on Hulu.
Stock terrifically portrays Kevin Franklin, an unassuming waiter who befriends Dana James, an aspiring writer mysteriously pulled between contemporary Los Angeles and a 19th century plantation. Kevin becomes Dana’s time-traveling companion as race, class and history collide with fascinating relevancy.
The series is adapted by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Watchmen”) from the award-winning 1979 sci-fi novel by Octavia E. Butler. The thrillingly atmospheric pilot was notably directed by Janicza Bravo, best known for directing episodes of the FX comedy “Atlanta,” and, most recently, the award-winning independent film “Zola.” Executive producers include TV creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (”The Americans”) and Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky (”Black Swan”).
Stock, 33, received a 2015 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his outstanding Broadway debut as Gus P. Head in the starry revival of Terrence McNally’s comedy “It’s Only a Play.” In recent years, he’s been seen in the film “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and TV shows such as “Tales of the City,” “Bonding,” “The Right Stuff” and “Escape at Dannemora.”
All eight episodes of “Kindred” are available to stream on Hulu.
