Muse Machine alum featured in new drama series

Stock terrifically portrays Kevin Franklin, an unassuming waiter who befriends Dana James, an aspiring writer mysteriously pulled between contemporary Los Angeles and a 19th century plantation. Kevin becomes Dana’s time-traveling companion as race, class and history collide with fascinating relevancy.

The series is adapted by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Watchmen”) from the award-winning 1979 sci-fi novel by Octavia E. Butler. The thrillingly atmospheric pilot was notably directed by Janicza Bravo, best known for directing episodes of the FX comedy “Atlanta,” and, most recently, the award-winning independent film “Zola.” Executive producers include TV creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (”The Americans”) and Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky (”Black Swan”).