‘Music Man,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ FutureFest and more: 9 local shows to see on stages in July

July 5-6, Dayton Theatre Guild

Columbus-based drag queen and former Dayton Theatre Guild, Sinclair Community College and Clark State College actor Amanda Sue, Ohio’s own National Miss Comedy Queen 2017, headlines a musical theatre showcase with her talented friends and drag family. Expect tunes from “Hamilton,” “Hairspray,” “Dreamgirls,” “Mean Girls,” and “Wicked” among others. 10 p.m. Friday and 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $20. Ticket includes a specialty cocktail or mocktail with purchase. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“The Music Man”

Through July 7, Brookville Community Theatre

James Nelson directs Meredith Willson’s musical comedy features such timeless tunes as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Gary, Indiana” and “Till There Was You.” Kendal Garrett stars as Professor Harold Hill. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Road, Brookville. $20. 937-833-6790 or thebct.org.

“Into the Woods”

July 10-14, Epiphany Lutheran Church

Wright State University graduate Margo Russ directs and choreographs Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical assembling familiar fairy tale characters on an introspective journey of family, community and forgiveness. 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. $15-$18. epiphanydayton.org.

GravityWorks Circus: “She Grows Wings”

July 12-14, The Foundry Theater

This is an original aerial theater show created by GravityWorks Circus showcasing their first ensemble. Organizers describe the show as a “story about a young daydreamer who escapes the reality of her parents’ constant fighting through her imagination.” It has also been regarded as “a powerful story about finding courage in yourself to face your fears and the power of love that leads us back home.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs. $10-$30. Kids 12 and under are free. antiochcollege.edu.

Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour Live

July 13, Dayton Live

The actor/comedian/writer/producer, best known as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 2014-2022, is hitting the road with all-new material. In 2023, Davidson starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will notably begin production on Season 2 later this year. This event will be a phone-free/Yondr experience as well. 7 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $60-$100. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Sheryl Underwood

July 19-20, Dayton Funny Bone

The Emmy-winning comedian and co-host of “The Talk” on CBS will take the stage with friends Kyle Erby and Mike Washington. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday at Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Ste 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek. $37-$47. 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

FutureFest

July 19-21, Dayton Playhouse

This nationally recognized play festival returns to showcase five new, previously unproduced plays: “Unabashedly” by Mike Teverbaugh of Los Angeles; “The Four” by Catherine Butterfield of Santa Monica, Calif.; “The Chrysalis” by Joe Ricci of New York City; “The Cure” by Alex Dremann of Philadelphia; and “The Totality of All Things” by Erik Gernand, a Northwestern University professor, who is both a playwright and filmmaker. Plays are slated for 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Weekend passes are $100 and available online at daytonplayhouse.org. Tickets for individual plays will go on sale for $20 beginning July 8 or are available at the door one hour before each play for $23. For more information, call 937-424-8477.

“The King and I”

July 19-21, Arbogast Performing Arts Center

Brian Sharp directs Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about culture shock, friendship and romance set in the early 1860s. Sarah Viola stars as British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens opposite Adonis Lemke as the King of Siam. Songs include “Hello, Young Lovers,” “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance?” The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will be led by Associate Conductor James Johnston. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. $35-$50. 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.

“The Wizard of Oz’

Through Aug. 11, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

The charming adventures of Dorothy journeying to the magical land of Oz returns to La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Songs include “Over The Rainbow,” “If I Only Had A Brain,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard,” “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” and “If I Were King Of The Forest” among others. Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.