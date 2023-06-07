Naked Karate Girls to play Centerville’s Party in the Park Friday

Party in the Park events are also planned for July and August. Local ‘80s band Stranger will rock the park party July 14, and The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, which is currently touring the country, will take the stage at Stubbs Park Aug. 11.

Party in the Park features more vendors and food options than previous years making the free concert and festivities larger than past events, according to organizers from Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. Thousands were in attendance for the 2022 series.

HOW TO GO

What: Party in the Park

When: Friday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Stubbs Park Amphitheater, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

More Information: Visit https://www.centervilleohio.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1591/15.