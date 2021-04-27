Nathan’s Famous to open 100 locations with Ghost Kitchens, many in Walmart stores

Nathan’s Famous, the best known for its signature hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries, has partnered with Ghost Kitchens Brands to open 100 non-traditional locations by the end of 2021, many in Walmart stores.
Sixty of the locations will be in the U.S., with many live inside Walmart Stores; 40 will be in Canada.
Many of these new kitchens will live inside Walmart stores offering some seating, and all locations included in the deal will offer carry-out and third-party delivery. Locations for the stores have not been announced.
“We’re excited to continue our expansion across the US and Canada, and this partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands grows our footprint even more,” James Walker, senior vice president of restaurants, said in a statement. “We look forward to beginning this journey with GKB in their current kitchens and cities, with hopes of continued expansion over the coming years.”
Ghost Kitchen Brands will be selling Nathan’s Famous new menu as well as its recently launched Wings of New York virtual kitchen concept in their kitchens, with plans to grow up to 150 new locations by next year.
“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous, an iconic brand synonymous with American tradition and the flavor of New York,” said George Kottas, founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands in a relase. “As we continue to grow and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept, we take pride in helping iconic brands scale to reach and serve more customers, allowing customizations and combinations with other brands, all in the convenience of one order.”
For fans in the US, they will be able to order Nathan’s menu items such as the brand’s world-famous hot dogs and crinkle cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, as well as the brands new line of premium burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as the Wings of New York wings and tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. Canadian consumers will now have a sampling of Nathan’s Famous menu at their fingertips.