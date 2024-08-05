National Bowling Day is happening soon: Here’s where to bowl

The following is a guide to a number of bowling alleys that can be found in the region:

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday, noon-10 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

Location: 1238 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Cost: Sunday through Thursday before 5 p.m.: $7.50 per person per game or $30 per hour lane rentals. Sunday through Thursday after 5 p.m.: $8.75 per person per game or $35 per hour lane rentals. Friday and Saturday before 5 p.m.: $7.50 per person per game or $30 per hour lane rentals. Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m.: $10 per person per game or $40 per hour lane rentals. Shoe rentals are $4.50.

Additional info: Beaver-Vu Bowl offers a special senior discount 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday as well as special Beaver-Vu “lights” 8 p.m.- close Friday and Saturday. This bowling alley also offers food, drinks and arcade games. More info: 937-426-6771 or daytonbowling.com

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday, 3-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, 3-10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday and noon-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 2727 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering

Cost: Monday through Friday before 5 p.m.: $4 per person per game. Monday through Thursday after 5 p.m.: $5 per person per game. Cosmic bowling is available 7 p.m.-close Friday and Saturday for $6 per person per game. Hourly rates are available. Shoe rentals are $3.

Additional info: This bowling alley has food and drinks available for purchase. More info: 937-298-7411 or bowlcapri.com

Hours: May through Aug. hours: 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, noon-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sept. through April hours: 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Location: 1403 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Cost: $43 for a 90-minute game with up to six people, shoe rentals included. Price increases to $48 a game Friday and Saturday nights. Combos that include pizza and drinks are available.

Additional info: This bowling alley also offers darts, food and billiards and the venue is available for private event rentals. More info: 937-299-5573 or poelkingbowling.com

Hours: May through Aug. hours: noon-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday, 1-11 p.m. Sunday.

September through April hours: noon-11 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 11 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 8871 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton

Cost: $43 for a 90-minute game with up to six people, shoe rentals included. Price increases to $49 a game Friday and Saturday nights. Combos that include pizza and drinks are available.

Additional info: Poelking Lanes South offers private parties, games, food and more. More info: 937-435-3855 or poelkingbowling.com

Hours: May through August hours: noon-10 p.m. Sunday, 3-10 p.m. Monday, noon-10 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday.

September through April hours: 9-11 p.m. Sunday, 3-11 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Location: 3200 Woodman Drive, Kettering

Cost: $44 for a 90-minute game with up to six people, shoe rentals included. Price increases to $51 a game after 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Combos that include pizza and drinks are available.

Additional info: This venue offers food, arcade games, laser tag and more. More info: 937-293-3179 or poelkingbowling.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Cost: Monday through Friday before 5 p.m.: $4 per person per game. Monday through Friday after 5 p.m. and all day weekends: $5 per person per game. Lanes can be rented for $35 an hour, with up to six people per lane.

Shoe rentals are $4. Packages including pizza and soda are available. Cosmic Bowling is available after 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for $18 per person for a two-hour game, with shoe rentals included.

Additional info: This venue is available for private events. There are also food and drinks available for purchase. More info: 937-233-2222 or therollhouse.com

Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Location: 800 S. Main St., Englewood

Cost: $10 per person Monday through Friday before 5 p.m. $13 per person Sunday through Thursday after 5 p.m. $13 per person Saturday and Sunday before 5 p.m. $15 per person Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m. The cost includes two hours of lane and shoes rentals.

Additional info: During busy times, the venue states that a minimum of six bowlers per two lanes is needed. More info: 937-836-5177 or thunderbowldayton.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Location: 1425 N. Broad St., Fairborn

Cost: Before 5 p.m.: $3.25 per game per person or $18 per hour lane rentals. After 5 p.m.: $4.25 per game per person or $22 per hour lane rentals. Shoe rentals are $3.

Additional info: This venue is available to rent for private events. More info: 937-878-9521 or bowl10fairborn.com

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 1333 Moorefield Road, Springfield

Cost: $4.25 per person per game. Specials are available during certain days and hours.

Additional info: 9 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday, there is a special Rock N’ Bowl Event, where guests get unlimited bowling and free shoe rentals. Price is $15 per person. This venue is also available private events rentals and offers food and drink for purchase. More info: 937-399-0850 or northridgelanes.net

Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon-midnight Thursday through Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton

Cost: Before 5 p.m.: $6 per adult per game and $5 per child or senior per game. After 5 p.m.: $7 per adult per game and $6 per child and senior per game. Weekday hourly rate is $15 an hour before 5 p.m. and $30 an hour after 5 p.m. Weekend hourly rate is $25 per hour before 5 p.m. and $35 an hour after 5 p.m. Shoe rental is $3.

Additional info: This venue hosts live music performances on select nights. The schedule for August can be found on Facebook. This venue also offers a golf simulator, arcade games, karaoke and more. More info: 513-795-7694 or pohlmanlanesfec.com

Hours: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday

Location: 9477 Oxford Way, West Chester Twp.

Cost: $40 per hour for a lane with up to five people.

Additional info: Main Event offers arcade games, virtual reality experiences and more. More Info: 513-777-1700 or mainevent.com

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-2 a.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday

Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

Cost: $50 per hour lane rental. $3.50 shoe rentals.

Additional info: J.D Legends also doubles as a convert venue, with a variety of concerts happening throughout the year. More info: 937-746-4950 or jdlegends.com

Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Sunday

Location: 5181 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Cost: Monday through Thursday: $4 per person per game before 5 p.m. and $5 per person per game after 5 p.m. $20 per hour lane rentals. Friday: $4 per person per game before 6 p.m. or $25 per hour lane rentals. Saturday: $5.50 per person per game before 6 p.m. or $25 per hour lane rentals. Sunday: $25 per hour lane rentals. Shoe rentals are $4.

Cosmic Bowling is also available Friday and Saturday nights for $20 per person. This includes two hours of bowling.

Additional info: This venue is available for rentals. This venue also offers food and drinks for purchase. More info: 513-829-8666 or therollhouse.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Closed Sunday

Location: 5595 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Additional info: This venue serve food and drink. More info: 513-874-3838 or Facebook

