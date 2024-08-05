National Bowling Day is happening soon: Here’s where to bowl

National Bowling Day celebrates the sport of bowling and its long history, and this year it’s on Saturday, Aug. 10.
According to the United States Bowling Congress, predecessors to bowling can be traced back to ancient Egypt. Its modern incarnation gained traction in 19th century Europe as “ninepins,” and Americans added the final pin to create the game we know now. Bowling alleys have since spread across the world, remaining popular competitively and casually today.
The following is a guide to a number of bowling alleys that can be found in the region:
🎳Beaver-Vu Bowl
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday, noon-10 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Closed Monday.
Location: 1238 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
Cost: Sunday through Thursday before 5 p.m.: $7.50 per person per game or $30 per hour lane rentals. Sunday through Thursday after 5 p.m.: $8.75 per person per game or $35 per hour lane rentals. Friday and Saturday before 5 p.m.: $7.50 per person per game or $30 per hour lane rentals. Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m.: $10 per person per game or $40 per hour lane rentals. Shoe rentals are $4.50.
Additional info: Beaver-Vu Bowl offers a special senior discount 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday as well as special Beaver-Vu “lights” 8 p.m.- close Friday and Saturday. This bowling alley also offers food, drinks and arcade games. More info: 937-426-6771 or daytonbowling.com
🎳Capri Bowling Lanes
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday, 3-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, 3-10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday and noon-9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Location: 2727 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering
Cost: Monday through Friday before 5 p.m.: $4 per person per game. Monday through Thursday after 5 p.m.: $5 per person per game. Cosmic bowling is available 7 p.m.-close Friday and Saturday for $6 per person per game. Hourly rates are available. Shoe rentals are $3.
Additional info: This bowling alley has food and drinks available for purchase. More info: 937-298-7411 or bowlcapri.com
🎳Poelking Lanes on Wilmington
Hours: May through Aug. hours: 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, noon-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sept. through April hours: 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Location: 1403 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
Cost: $43 for a 90-minute game with up to six people, shoe rentals included. Price increases to $48 a game Friday and Saturday nights. Combos that include pizza and drinks are available.
Additional info: This bowling alley also offers darts, food and billiards and the venue is available for private event rentals. More info: 937-299-5573 or poelkingbowling.com
🎳Poelking Lanes South
Hours: May through Aug. hours: noon-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday, 1-11 p.m. Sunday.
September through April hours: noon-11 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 11 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday.
Location: 8871 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
Cost: $43 for a 90-minute game with up to six people, shoe rentals included. Price increases to $49 a game Friday and Saturday nights. Combos that include pizza and drinks are available.
Additional info: Poelking Lanes South offers private parties, games, food and more. More info: 937-435-3855 or poelkingbowling.com
🎳Poelking Woodman Lanes
Hours: May through August hours: noon-10 p.m. Sunday, 3-10 p.m. Monday, noon-10 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday.
September through April hours: 9-11 p.m. Sunday, 3-11 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Location: 3200 Woodman Drive, Kettering
Cost: $44 for a 90-minute game with up to six people, shoe rentals included. Price increases to $51 a game after 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Combos that include pizza and drinks are available.
Additional info: This venue offers food, arcade games, laser tag and more. More info: 937-293-3179 or poelkingbowling.com
🎳The Rollhouse Dayton
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
Location: 6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Cost: Monday through Friday before 5 p.m.: $4 per person per game. Monday through Friday after 5 p.m. and all day weekends: $5 per person per game. Lanes can be rented for $35 an hour, with up to six people per lane.
Shoe rentals are $4. Packages including pizza and soda are available. Cosmic Bowling is available after 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for $18 per person for a two-hour game, with shoe rentals included.
Additional info: This venue is available for private events. There are also food and drinks available for purchase. More info: 937-233-2222 or therollhouse.com
🎳Thunderbowl Dayton
Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Location: 800 S. Main St., Englewood
Cost: $10 per person Monday through Friday before 5 p.m. $13 per person Sunday through Thursday after 5 p.m. $13 per person Saturday and Sunday before 5 p.m. $15 per person Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m. The cost includes two hours of lane and shoes rentals.
Additional info: During busy times, the venue states that a minimum of six bowlers per two lanes is needed. More info: 937-836-5177 or thunderbowldayton.com
🎳Bowl 10 Fairborn
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.
Location: 1425 N. Broad St., Fairborn
Cost: Before 5 p.m.: $3.25 per game per person or $18 per hour lane rentals. After 5 p.m.: $4.25 per game per person or $22 per hour lane rentals. Shoe rentals are $3.
Additional info: This venue is available to rent for private events. More info: 937-878-9521 or bowl10fairborn.com
🎳Northridge Lanes
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday.
Location: 1333 Moorefield Road, Springfield
Cost: $4.25 per person per game. Specials are available during certain days and hours.
Additional info: 9 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday, there is a special Rock N’ Bowl Event, where guests get unlimited bowling and free shoe rentals. Price is $15 per person. This venue is also available private events rentals and offers food and drink for purchase. More info: 937-399-0850 or northridgelanes.net
🎳Pohlman Lanes
Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon-midnight Thursday through Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday.
Location: 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton
Cost: Before 5 p.m.: $6 per adult per game and $5 per child or senior per game. After 5 p.m.: $7 per adult per game and $6 per child and senior per game. Weekday hourly rate is $15 an hour before 5 p.m. and $30 an hour after 5 p.m. Weekend hourly rate is $25 per hour before 5 p.m. and $35 an hour after 5 p.m. Shoe rental is $3.
Additional info: This venue hosts live music performances on select nights. The schedule for August can be found on Facebook. This venue also offers a golf simulator, arcade games, karaoke and more. More info: 513-795-7694 or pohlmanlanesfec.com
🎳Main Event West Chester
Hours: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday
Location: 9477 Oxford Way, West Chester Twp.
Cost: $40 per hour for a lane with up to five people.
Additional info: Main Event offers arcade games, virtual reality experiences and more. More Info: 513-777-1700 or mainevent.com
🎳J.D Legends
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-2 a.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday
Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin
Cost: $50 per hour lane rental. $3.50 shoe rentals.
Additional info: J.D Legends also doubles as a convert venue, with a variety of concerts happening throughout the year. More info: 937-746-4950 or jdlegends.com
🎳The Rollhouse Fairfield
Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Sunday
Location: 5181 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
Cost: Monday through Thursday: $4 per person per game before 5 p.m. and $5 per person per game after 5 p.m. $20 per hour lane rentals. Friday: $4 per person per game before 6 p.m. or $25 per hour lane rentals. Saturday: $5.50 per person per game before 6 p.m. or $25 per hour lane rentals. Sunday: $25 per hour lane rentals. Shoe rentals are $4.
Cosmic Bowling is also available Friday and Saturday nights for $20 per person. This includes two hours of bowling.
Additional info: This venue is available for rentals. This venue also offers food and drinks for purchase. More info: 513-829-8666 or therollhouse.com
🎳Gilmore Lanes
Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Closed Sunday
Location: 5595 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
Additional info: This venue serve food and drink. More info: 513-874-3838 or Facebook
